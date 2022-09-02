NASCAR: Chase Elliott, Field of 16 Preview the Cup Series Playoffs Ahead of Southern 500

We are so close to getting the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs started. Chase Elliott and the rest of the field of 16 are previewing the Southern 500. This is one of the most exciting times in the NASCAR season. Getting things started in the postseason with The Lady in Black is the perfect way to do it.

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott, the regular season champion, is the favorite to win the Cup Series Playoffs this season. However, they still have to go through the races and we don’t know what might happen. The 2020 champ is looking for another Bill France Cup.

“I don’t think anybody is safe at any point in time,” Elliott said, referencing his points advantage in the playoffs. “You have to respect this format from Week One all the way to Week 10. I don’t think there is ever a period of time where you should think anything is taken for granted.”

The moment is not lost on Chase Elliott, that’s for sure. He knows what it takes to win a title, but can he do it again, or does a newcomer to the postseason have something to say about it?

Ross Chastain

While he might be one of the favorites to win the Cup Series Playoffs, Ross Chastain might have the hardest time getting to the Championship 4. He’s no doubt made a few enemies, including some of his fellow playoffs drivers.

“It’s pretty wild,” Chastain said of his playoff berth. “This week has felt almost awkwardly normal. I didn’t expect that. Sitting here, yes this is different. You go back one calendar year and the guys that I trained with were all here. I was the only one in the group not. That was humbling.” He knows he’s got a challenge in front of him.

“But it’s pretty wild to be here. I worked to get here but I just never thought I would get here, honestly.”

Chastain needs to keep his head on a swivel out there. Especially if the No. 11 happens to be close by.

Denny Hamlin

So, if there is one driver that is dying for a title, it’s Denny Hamlin. Four times he’s made the Championship 4, and he has yet to lift the cup. Hamlin is basically the Buffalo Bills of NASCAR. He won’t let the past hold him back now, though.

“I just try to control what I can control and not get too emotional with the things I can’t. That doesn’t keep me from getting frustrated when things don’t go my way or we don’t have the speed that I know we should have. You just try to optimize and quietly sneak our way through this deal.”

Hamlin is a tough competitor. If his Joe Gibbs Racing team can get him in a fast car, then he has a real chance to win this title. Check out the rest of the comments from the playoffs field at NASCAR.com. Will any of these drivers be able to defeat Chase Elliott?