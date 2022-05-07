This week’s NASCAR race at Darlington isn’t going to be an easy one, just ask Chase Elliott. The No. 9 wrecked out during practice. Elliott, the most popular driver in the Cup Series, was able to get out of his car and walk away. However, the wreck was hard and the driver ended up wrecking the front and rear end of his Chevrolet.

This has not been the weekend that Elliott expected so far. However, they don’t call Darlington “Too Tough to Tame” for nothing. It is a tough course and sometimes, things are out of a driver’s control. While in practice for the NASCAR Cup Series, Chase Elliott spun out coming around a turn on the 15th lap of his run.

Check out what happened below.

Heavy damage for Chase Elliott in Darlington practice. https://t.co/1Xwsff4xsx pic.twitter.com/ZpJvBgvsOc — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2022

Of course, the NASCAR Cup Series will give Chase Elliott a chance to redeem himself. So, a backup is being worked on. It will be wrapped with the throwback scheme on the sides, but the front and back will be plain white out on the track.

Now, it isn’t always a bad thing to use a backup car. However, it does throw a wrench in things so to speak. Elliott isn’t going to be counted out of any races as long as he’s on the track and has a car that works.

Work continues on Hendrick backup for Elliott. The sides will be wrapped total throwback and then front and rear of car will have white base. pic.twitter.com/541bu886mV — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 7, 2022

Just taking a look at the tweet above, it looks like the entire Hendrick Motorsports team was on hand for this. One of the premier NASCAR teams showing why it is so successful with Chase Elliott. It has to be a quick turnaround, or else qualifying times can’t be run and all kinds of stuff. There are guys from the No. 5, 9, and 48 teams at least.

NASCAR Driver Chase Elliott was Excluded From Xfinity Series

Not only did NASCAR favorite Chase Elliott wreck his main car in practice, but he also missed out on extra laps in the Xfinity Series as well. Elliott knows that he doesn’t do well at Darlington. So, like a lot of drivers this year, he decided to double up on the weekend. That meant driving the No. 88 for Hendrick Motorsports. However, due to weather, regular qualifying was not able to happen. So, due to owner points, Elliott was left out of the field.

So, the weekend has not gone the way that he expected. However, that can all change on Sunday with a solid race in the Goodyear 400. The throwback race is going to look great on the track and hopefully will be great in the results category as well. NASCAR is a tough sport and Chase Elliott is dealing with the toughest track of them all right now.

Fans love seeing the throwback designs. But drivers are only caring about one thing. How will they finish? Elliott has had a good, not great season. He’s broken the seal and has a win on the year, and the No. 9 is going to be looking for another checkered flag this weekend. Right now, it doesn’t look great, but what a turnaround it would be.