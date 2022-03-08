NASCAR: Chase Elliott to Make Debut in Unifirst No.9 Chevrolet on March 13

There are not many stars in NASCAR bigger than Chase Elliott and the No. 9 car. Fans of the big-time star will be happy to learn that this Sunday Chase Elliott is going to debut his Unifirst No. 9 Chevrolet ride.

What To Know:

Chase Elliott to make debut for No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet on March 13

Elliott still looking for first NASCAR Cup Series Win in 2022

Hendrick Motorsports won again this past Sunday

He told Yahoo!, “We’re so excited to partner with UniFirst for another NASCAR season.” He continued, “We’ve had many memorable moments together over the years, including an All-Star Race win, and we hope to continue that success and get the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy back in victory lane in 2022. It all starts this weekend in Phoenix.”

Elliott is excited about getting to work with Unifirst once again this season. Elliott has not won his first race in 2022 yet, but he posits that perhaps the debut of the UniFirst Chevy in Phoenix on Sunday will provide just the trick.

Chase Elliott is not the only person excited about the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy. The Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniFirst David Katz said, “The revised Next Gen No. 9 UniFirst Chevy is taking UniFirst Racing to a whole new level with our most dynamic paint scheme to date.” He continued, “Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports have continued to impress with their efforts on and off the track, and we couldn’t be more excited for another riveting NASCAR Cup Series season.”

Chase Elliott And Hendrick Motorsports in NASCAR

While Elliott has not won a race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series yet, he has come close. Last week, all the talk amongst NASCAR fans and media was what happened late in the race with Kyle Larson and Elliott, two teammates at Hendrick Motorsports. A move by Larson late prevented Elliott from potentially making a move and making a serious run at the checkered flag. Instead, Larson won the race.

Rick Hendrick reportedly stepped in and attended the team meeting this week to squash any potentially lingering issues. Larson said, “That’s the only meeting since I’ve been there that Rick’s been a part of in that sense.” He continued, “He’s been to competition meetings and stuff like that. And we’ve had multiple meetings about different things. But as far as the racing and stuff, that’s the first one I can remember him getting involved in.”

Alex Bowman Wins Pennzoil 400

Larson won the Auto Club 400, and he almost won back-to-back races this week in Vegas for the Pennzoil 400. Indeed, he just came up short against Alex Bowman. The two are also teammates at Hendrick Motorsports. Bowman was fired up about another victory for his team after the race. He said, “This thing was so fast all day.” He concluded, “Just never really had the track position to show it. But man, what a call by (crew chief) Greg Ives and the guys to take two (tires) there and obviously it paid off.”

Elliott ended up finishing in the No. 9 spot on the day.