NASCAR: Chase Elliott Remains at Top of Standings Looking For First Win

It may surprise you that NASCAR superstar driver Chase Elliott has not taken home a checkered flag thus far in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. And yet, Elliott sits atop the standings in early April. Currently, he is tied with Ryan Blaney atop the standings early into the season.

However, Elliott has not won a race thus far in 2022. This surprises a lot of folks. Is it a cause for concern with Elliott and his team, though? Well, he opened up about this very question. Still, this is no cause for concern for Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports because he still sits atop the standings and figures to breakthrough sooner rather than later. He has nothing to prove with a 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship to his name already.

Chase Elliott Looking for NASCAR Victories

He told FOX Sports, “I feel like we have a great team, and that’s the part of the year we want to be prepared for most.” The team is strong at Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, and William Byron have all thrived in 2022. Every driver listed except for Elliott has won a race in 2022 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Furthermore, Elliott is still waiting for that Sunday afternoon to come. He continued, “We want to win. We want to gain as many bonus points as you can — don’t get me wrong — but there’s a lot of racing to be done.”

Even though Elliott is happy about the points and being consistent, he wants to win a race. To nab that checkered flag. He added, “Look, it’s April 2. This deal pays in November, so we’ve got a long ways to go.” It’s a long season, as Elliott knows. He has all the time in the world to get to where he wants to be this season. That’s atop the standings.

Elliott Not Losing Faith

Elliott continued, “At Las Vegas [last month], I was really loose and just couldn’t find that comfort.” He added, “I’m potentially going to have to break some habits, and that’s a part of the deal.” He struggled at times this year. It has not been easy all the time for the 2020 champ. He has been challenged often and he’s adapting to it. Elliott added, “I have no problems with that. It’s OK to have to challenge yourself in a different area to get better. I’m all good with it.”

Only time will tell how it will all unfold for Elliott and company. He is keeping things in perspective. Elliott knows what he has to do. It’s a long season. Elliott knows that. That’s a good thing. Vegas favored him to win on Sunday in Richmond. It’ll happen, as Elliott sees it. It will just take time. He concluded, “Keep doing our thing and just continue to try to move forward — that’s really all you can do.”