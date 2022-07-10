Another week of NASCAR and another pole position for Chase Elliott. Only this time, he didn’t have to have the best qualifying lap. Due to rain in the Atlanta area, qualifying had to be canceled. So, according to the metrics, Elliott was picked to start at the pole. This will set him up to have another great race as he looks to extend his lead in the points standings.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has had a great season. He’s been consistent and seems to be refining his skills to end the year. If he keeps it up, he’s going to have eight straight top-5 finishes to end the regular season. It has been a truly great string of races lately.

This is the order that was chosen in order to set up the pole position and the rest of the grid ahead of tomorrow’s race in Atlanta.

Raining hard here at Atlanta. If Cup qualifying gets canceled, lineup would be by the metric — so Chase Elliott would be on the pole. It would be reverse of the qualifying order (qualifying order is worst to first by metric). pic.twitter.com/zZnoLOkcnf — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 9, 2022

For the Georiga native, this second race of the season in Atlanta is another chance to get a win in front of the home crowd. So, you know that Elliott is going to be giving it his all. He came so close to snagging a back-to-back win from Nashville to Road America. However, that road course proved to be challenging. Tyler Reddick won over the No. 9.

So, what can we expect in Atlanta? Well, more of what we saw earlier this year. However, we should expect these driers and teams to know the track better and know how the Next Gen car operates on the track.

It’s superspeedway driving on a track that isn’t used to that type of racing. Honestly, that Atlanta race was one of the most exciting of the season, even if some drivers didn’t like it too much.

How Chase Elliott Refocused His Season Post-All-Star Race

It really is amazing that we’re talking about Chase Elliott being comfortable at the moment. Because, right before and right after the All-Star race, Elliott was struggling. At Kansas, he finished 29th. 23rd in the All-Star race. Then, he went on to finished 33rd and 21st, respectively, at the Coca-Cola 600 and Gateway.

Since then. Elliott has refocused himself and gotten the job done. He finished 8th at Sonoma, then he went to Nashville and put on a show for his second win of the season. It was an impressive showing,. However, going on to win pole position and finish second at Road America after that – he’s turned it around.

With another pole position secured, qualifying laps or not, the former Cup Series champion is planning on notching another win. Atlanta was so much fun last time, let’s hope it’s even better the second time around. Who do you have, Outsiders?