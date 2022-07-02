NASCAR: Chase Elliott Wins Pole Position Ahead of Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

Current NASCAR Cup Series points leader Chase Elliott might be on a hot streak. He won last week and just took the pole for Road America. Getting that pole position is always a big plus. It gives you confidence that you can get around the course fast, and it doesn’t hurt to start in the front. Elliott has been coming on in recent weeks and capped it off with his win in Nashville.

RETWEET to congratulate @chaseelliott!



The defending @roadamerica winner will start the race on the pole Sunday at 3P ET on @USA_Network. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/nUOPxxSfeI — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 2, 2022

He’s the most popular driver in the Cup Series, the 2020 Champion, and he wants more hardware. Of course, pole position is great and all, but the race is going to have to be run before we give any checkered flags out. Elliott also has the win from last season at Road America to look back on. While the Next-Gen car is completely different, it still doesn’t hurt to have recent success to look back on.

Chase Elliott is a strong road course driver, and starting with pole position will at least help him pad that points lead he has over Ross Chastain. Just a 30-point difference right now, both drivers have two wins on the year. Elliott has four top-5 finishes to Chastain’s eight. And don’t forget winless Ryan Blaney in third.

Check out the video of Elliott’s pole-winning lap, and it’s hard to count him out. Those tires are gripping on the turns, and he has complete control over his car at some very high speeds. Go ahead and get on the edge of your seat.

This year has been really competitive, but Road America brings new challenges and issues than other courses. If you want a feel for how the race might play out, the Xfinity Series had plenty of wrecks and bumps. More it seemed than previous road courses this year.

Chase Elliott Looking for Back-to-Back Wins

The one thing that Chase Elliott is going to be thinking about when those engines are started -getting a win. That’s all that matters. Race the stages well, get through without many mistakes, take advantage of others’ mistakes and keep those tires on the pavement. That’s a recipe for success for any NASCAR driver. But, Elliott isn’t just any driver, now is he?

The Georgia native is a very popular driver. Just as the boys at The Marty Smith Podcast. The No. 9 driver is just loved by so many fans. I mean, how can you not love a guy when he has fans like this?

Looking good dude. Thanks to everybody who came out! https://t.co/QuhU0F6gTX — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) June 30, 2022

That NAPA Chevy was fast in Nashville and so far, it’s been fast in Wisconsin. Road America has a lot of twists and turns and it’s a course that can cause frustrations to flare up. If we can expect anything, it will be that at least one driver will be pissed off at some point Sunday.

Chase Elliott has set himself up for success. He’s done everything he needs to at this point, now he just has to get around that road course in the same place that he starts.