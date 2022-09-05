NASCAR: Chase Elliott’s Day Done After Spinout at Darlington

Chase Elliott, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader entering Sunday night’s race at Darlington, saw his night end early. A spinout on Lap 112 prompted Elliott’s departure from the Cook Out Southern 500.

Elliott spun out in the first stage of Sunday’s race, which opened the playoffs of the Cup Series. After losing control, he also made contact with Chase Briscoe.

Though Elliott’s crew attempted to get him back on the track, the 10-minute DVP (Damage Vehicle Policy) clock expired, marking the end of the driver’s night from Darlington. It’s a huge blow, as it will almost certainly cost him the top spot in the points race.

"I got super free and hit the wall."- Chase Elliott https://t.co/AbRLtvmJCB pic.twitter.com/O2RQUvMD3V — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 4, 2022

“I got super free and hit the wall,” Elliott said of the incident.

Elliott has been dominant on the track during NASCAR’s 2022 season. He’s claimed four checkered flags and has posted 18 top-10 finishes thus far.

Chase Elliott Knew Nothing Was Guaranteed

Chase Elliott drove his No. 9 car to victory lane quite a bit during NASCAR’s regular season. It resulted in him being tabbed a favorite for the playoffs.

Elliott didn’t allow those expectations to change his focus, though. Entering Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington, he said that there are no guarantees at this point in the year.

“I don’t think anybody is safe at any point in time,” Elliott said this week. “You have to respect this format from Week One all the way to Week 10. I don’t think there is ever a period of time where you should think anything is taken for granted.”

Sunday’s race turned out to be a disappointing one for the driver of the No. 9 car. But if anyone can bounce back after this kind of night, Elliott is a prime candidate.