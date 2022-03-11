NASCAR: Check Out a Preview of Paint Scheme for 2022 Phoenix Raceway Spring Weekend

This weekend, NASCAR heads back to Phoenix, Arizona for the Phoenix Raceway race. It’s going to be a big-time event, where Kyle Larson is the betting favorite to win the race at +400. However, you might notice a lot of drivers sporting different paint schemes ahead of the race on Sunday. For instance, Chase Elliott will be sporting the Unifirst Chevrolet paint scheme. Larson will be rocking the Valvoline look in a look that might remind some folks of Mark Martin.

There will be a plethora of different paint schemes across the board on Sunday afternoon.

Chase Elliott in 2021 at The Phoenix Raceway

Elliott competed at the Phoenix Raceway back in November of 2021. However, the stakes were very different than they are on Sunday. At that particular time, Elliott was the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion. After leading the second-most amount of laps on the afternoon, Elliott was unable to snag the victory in Phoenix. It also ended his run as the NASCAR Cup Series champion as he ended up in the No. 4 spot on the season. Still, to win the previous year and finish in the top-4 the following year was a big deal.

Elliott said of the race, “You get a caution with 20 laps to go, it’s going to be very difficult to run down and pass the guy that jumps out front in the restart.” He continued, “But yeah, proud of our team. Felt like we had a nice game plan coming into the week, felt like our car did a lot of things we wanted it to do. No major mistakes, just needed to be a little better in those first few sequences of restarts and pit stops there at the end.”

It was a tough way to end the season and end his run. However, Elliott was all-class in his perspective following the event.

Alan Gustafson, his crew chief said, “All you can do is the best you can do, right?” He continued, “You do it every week. Certainly, when there’s circumstances like this, you find a little extra motivation. But we try hard every week, we try to win every week.” Elliott certainly gave it his all. Along with his team.

Gustafson added, “All those cars were so good, whichever one was out front was probably going to be the only one who was going to win.” It was a talented group of drivers and teams. He concluded, “I was pretty happy we could pass the leader. We did that a few times. Just disappointed we didn’t keep up with it again at the end.”

Elliott will look to get back on track in Phoenix on Sunday. He is +800 to win the race.