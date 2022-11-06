NASCAR: Chris Buescher Tire Carrier Hit on Pit Road, Taken to Local Hospital

A pit stop went wrong during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race. The tire carrier for Chris Buescher was hit by another car. Sometimes we see these pit crew members take bumps from a car on pit road. This was more than a bump as the crew member was taken to a local hospital.

This is a very emotional day for a lot of drivers and teams, and now even harder for Chris Buescher. It is the season finale, and some of these drivers have something to prove before the offseason. Others are moving on to new and greener pastures. Of course, there’s the news that Coy Gibbs died last night which has many feeling down today.

This is the last thing anyone wanted to happen during this race. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing tweeted the news out during Stage 3 of the season finale.

NEWS: The tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was struck by a competitor car during a pit stop today at Phoenix. He is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) November 6, 2022

Chris Buescher is not in the playoffs, but he’s had a good season this year. He was able to win the postseason race at Bristol which was major for RFK. The No. 17 team wants to end the season on a high note and this news brings that down. Not to mention, the crew is going to have to finish the race without a vital member of their team.

This is a tough situation for the 17 to be in. The NASCAR Playoffs are unpredictable. Let’s hope that Chris Buescher’s tire changer is released from the hospital and in good shape.

Chris Buescher Will Finish a Man Down

These pit crews work so hard to be quick and accurate. They are the unsung heroes of the sport, making or breaking races when hardly anyone notices. This crew for Buescher has provided him with some great moments this season. To have his tire changer taken out on pit road is hard to work through.

Everyone is hoping that the crew member is going to be alright. There is an offseason to recover from any injury that they may have. Still, you hate to see anyone get injured, especially when it happens because of contact with a car. There’s a reason why everyone wears protective gear on the track.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race isn’t always the best action of the season, but it does require focus and consistency. Chris Buescher is going to try and remain consistent and focused despite the injury on his pit crew.