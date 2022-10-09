NASCAR: Christopher Bell Takes the Checkered Flag at Charlotte Roval

And then there were 8. Following Christopher Bell’s victory in the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Sunday, the field is down to 8 in the fight for the NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Bell needed a win and that’s exactly what he got, as his playoff hopes received a lifeline after his No. 20 Dewalt Toyota Camry crossed the checkered line first.
The odds seemed insurmountable for Bell coming into the race. At the time the green flag waved, Bell sat eleventh in the points standings, 45 points behind Daniel Suarez for the final playoff spot.
This story is developing…