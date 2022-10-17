NASCAR: Christopher Bell Talks Being Taken Out by Wallace, Larson Incident at South Point 400

During that Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson scrum, Christopher Bell was an innocent bystander that was collected in the wreck. The NASCAR South Point 400 got very interesting in Stage 2. Larson caught the left rear of the No. 20 after retaliation from Wallace. It was enough to put Bell’s Toyota out of commission for the day.

This is another tough setback for Christopher Bell and not how he wanted to start the Round of 8. It looks like he will have to pull off another win, or back-to-back great races, in order to get to the Championship 4 in Phoenix.

Here is the hit that Bell took from Larson. Just tough for the 20 team.

Kyle Larson hits Bubba Wallace.



Wallace spins him out, and #NASCARPlayoffs driver Christopher Bell is involved! pic.twitter.com/TlxcEV5T6q — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

After Bell and his team were out of the race, he took questions from reporters. The young driver talked about Bubba Wallace and the frustrations that led to the wreck. He didn’t seem happy about the whole situation, but he also knows that Wallace didn’t intentionally try to wreck him.

Christopher Bell was also asked about penalties towards Bubba – he just wants NASCAR to go with whatever “protocol” they have used in the past. Jonathan Fjeld of The Racing Experts had the video of Bell’s comments.

Christopher Bell will end today's race with a heavy deficit to the cutline after getting collected in the Bubba/Larson incident.



Bell gave his thoughts. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/S3eieaQIrf — Jonathan Fjeld (fee-yelled) (@Jonathan_Fjeld) October 16, 2022

This postseason has been an up-and-down ride for Bell and his team. Winning at the Roval was part luck and part clutch performance on Bell’s end. With so much at stake at Miami-Homestead and Martinsville, could we see another clutch performance?

Earlier this season at Martinsville, Christopher Bell finished P20 on a disappointing night. What I’m keeping my eyes on is another win from Joey Logano who finished second at Martinsville last time out. However, before we get to the Xfinity 500, we have to get through the Dixie Vodka 400. Anything could happen.

Bell feels more comfortable trying to win at these next two races than he did at the Roval. So, that might be good news for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

As for Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace – they will have some time to talk. They are both flying out on the same plane when it is all said and done.