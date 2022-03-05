NASCAR: Christopher Bell Wins First Career Pole in Las Vegas

Christopher Bell found himself coming up lucky and good in Las Vegas with a pole position for the Pennzoil 400. Yes, sir, the young NASCAR driver will be in that lead spot on Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He nabs the first-ever pole position of his entire career and it’s at a race that people will be watching. What a time and place for Christopher Bell to get it done. Let’s find out a little more about the pole position situation from CBS Sports.

At A Glance

Christopher Bell picks up his first career pole position for the Pennzoil 400.

It marks the second straight week for a young driver to be up front.

For Bell, it’s his first pole in 75 NASCAR Cup Series starts.

He beat out Kyle Larson by over a tenth of a second to start No. 1.

Christopher Bell Gets Initial Pole After Having To Wait Two Years

This is really cool for something like the NASCAR Cup Series. For a second straight week, a young driver gets a pole position start. Christopher Bell finally earned his first career pole on Saturday after two years of waiting.

He won it with a lap of 29.561 seconds. Christopher Bell picked up the pole by over a tenth of a second to Kyle Larson. The pole position for him is his first in 75 Cup starts. But there were few chances to qualify in 2020 and 2021. By the way, Larson is the defending champion of this race.

There was no drama like last week at Auto Club Speedway. The practice and qualifying session went off as usual.

Kyle Bush Suffers Left Rear Tire Blowout, Lands Back In Final Spot

But there was some action when Kyle Busch’s car suffered a left rear tire blowout. It happened while going into Turn 3. This caused the car to spin around and back into the outside wall.

This put the longtime NASCAR driver into a backup car. Also, he’s going to start at the back of the pack since he didn’t post a qualifying time.

Meanwhile, there were five teams that had pre-qualifying tech inspection issues. In fact, the cars of Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, and Josh Bilicki failed inspection twice. All of those teams had a crew member ejected. They also will lose pit stall selection for Sunday’s race.

Additionally, Harvick, Elliott, Burton, and Gilliland lost their car chiefs. Bilicki’s team lost an engineer.

As we said, last year Larson got the win. It was his first win since being suspended for using a racial slur back in April 2020. This was his first victory as a driver for Hendrick Motorsports.