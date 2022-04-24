NASCAR: Christopher Bell Wins Pole Ahead of GEICO 500 at Talladega

NASCAR is back at Talladega once again, with the GEICO 500 taking place tomorrow afternoon, April 24. Christoper Bell earned his second career pole position, edging Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. by just .081 seconds.

The teammates will start at the front of the pack together for the first time ever, NASCAR reports. Rounding out the top 5 at Talladega will be Daniel Hemric, Daniel Suarez, and Kyle Larson. Defending Talladega winner Brad Keselowski will start 15th.

Bell took the Busch Light pole with a lap of 180.928 mph around the storied superspeedway. Saturday morning saw breezy weather conditions in Talladega. Bell smirked and said the wind on the backstretch “didn’t hurt” his leading time. However, ‘Dega is huge, and the wind was actually pretty flat on the front stretch, Bell reported.

Bell also praised his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team, saying, “This No. 20 group did a really good job. They gave me the best car in the field today, so hopefully, we can keep it going and keep it up front tomorrow.”

This will be Christopher Bell’s second time starting at the front of a race. Bell earned his first-ever NASCAR pole a month ago in Las Vegas.

Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick fill out the remainder of the top 10 at Talladega.

Bubba Wallace Looks To Get Back in NASCAR’s Victory Lane at Talladega

Bubba Wallace is hoping to earn another victory this weekend at Talladega. His first career victory came at the track back in October of last year. The race was plagued by weather, but Wallace had a good feeling throughout the weekend.

“Amanda and I were brushing our teeth to go to bed or something, and it was like, ‘Yep, it’s gonna happen this weekend. We’re gonna win,'” Wallace recalled. And win he did, securing his first checkered flag. However, Wallace hasn’t won a race since. Perhaps he’s thinking the same thing as we speak.

The driver only has one top 5 finish under his belt this season. He came in second at Daytona Superspeedway. But nonetheless, going into Sunday’s race, Wallace remains one of the favorites to win. Maybe it’s something about the chaos and unpredictability of superspeedway racing that helps Wallace rise to the occasion.

Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano opened as co-favorites for Talladega at 10-1 odds, per CBS Sports. Wallace along with defending Talladega Spring champ Keselowski both sit firmly in the mix at 15-1.

The Talladega weather forecast looks gorgeous, and it’s shaping up to be one heck of a NASCAR race on Sunday. Christopher Bell took the pole and will start at the front of the pack, but it’s ‘Dega, and chaos is sure to ensue. Sunday’s GEICO 500 goes green at 3 p.m. Eastern on FOX. Outsider has you covered on all the updates.