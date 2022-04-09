NASCAR: Clint Bowyer To Be Inducted into Talladega Walk of Fame

Two-time Talladega Superspeedway champion and NASCAR on Fox analyst Clint Bowyer is set to be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame later this month. The event will be held during the Talladega Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony and Block Party on Friday, April 22. These events are set to kick off the Superspeedway’s big weekend of triple-header racing which all leads to the Sunday, April 24 Geico 500.

NASCAR’s Clint Bowyer Will Recieve High Honors At the Iconic Talladega Superspeedway On April 22

Clint Bowyer drove towards two Talladega Superspeedway first-place finishes in both 2010 and 2011. A Kansas City native, Bowyer was the runner-up champion in the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series. In 2008, Bowyer drove to a championship placement in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Additionally, Bowyer holds a strong history at the Talladega Superspeedway aside from driving. The NASCAR champion is behind the development of some favorite events at the famous speedway such as The Big One on the Blvd. Clint Bowyer has also been a regular face on FOX Sports serving as an analyst for the channel’s NASCAR Cup Series coverage.

“I am looking forward to joining the historic group of so many greats of our sport in the Talladega Walk of Fame,” Bowyer says in a statement.

“I am humbled to say the least,” the NASCAR champion adds.

Clint Bowyer Will Be Joining NASCAR Legends Becoming A Part of the Davey Allison Park Walk of Fame At Talladega

The Talladega walk of fame was first introduced in 1995 and is located in the Davey Allison Park; a location named after one of the NASCAR greats, Alabama native Davey Allen.

“I watched Davey race on television as a youngster and always had the utmost respect for him,” Clint Bowyer notes.

“It will be an honor for sure,” the NASCAR star adds. “I have always loved going to Talladega Superspeedway, but this trip will be extra special.”

“Clint Bowyer has been a great friend to NASCAR,” notes the speedway’s president Brian Crichton. “And especially Talladega Superspeedway over the years.”

Crichton notes the impact Bowyer has had on the sport, and the Talladega Superspeedway venue, have had a positive impact. “With his constant smile and wit, Clint has always showcased a special interest for our iconic venue,” Crichton explains.

“As well as our local community,” he adds. “Clint is the perfect NASCAR legend to help bring back the tradition of the Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park.”