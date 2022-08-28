NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Postponed Until Sunday Morning

So, we won’t be getting late-night Cup Series action as the NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona is going to be postponed until tomorrow. NASCAR fans will want to wake up nice and early. The green flag is set to drop at 10:00 a.m. EST now.

With all of the people that are involved in making a Cup Series race happen and the weather forecast, it makes sense to delay the race. Getting it pushed until tomorrow will hopefully give officials enough time. However, more weather could come into the area. Let’s hope it gets done.

Daytona Postponed

Here’s the official word from Daytona.

Today’s #CokeZeroSugar400 has been postponed due to weather until Sunday, August 28 at 10:00 am.



Your ticket for today’s race will be valid for admission tomorrow. Parking lots open at 7:00 am. Grandstand admission gates and the UNOH Fanzone open at 8:00 am. pic.twitter.com/3h7Gc0Cb5d — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) August 28, 2022

We will have to wait just more than 12 hours until we see the finale of the regular season. So, Daytona is postponed, adding another wrinkle into this already wild season.

Tonight we were supposed to finally have the playoff field set and move on to the postseason officially. Well, that’s not going to happen. Tomorrow morning will have what we’ve been waiting for. What kind of impact is this going to have on the NASCAR drivers that are vying for one of those last two spots?

Of course, there’s more than a handful of drivers that could punch their ticket with a win at Daytona. However, there are those that have shown themselves to be a little more poised and primed for this last opportunity.

Who Will Claim the Last Two Playoff Spots?

If everything stays the same as it is right now, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are the last two in. Without Kurt Busch in the playoff field, this has opened a lot of different possibilities. Blaney needs to stay ahead of Truex, and both of them would rather no new winners take the checkered flag. Another winner this season makes things complicated like they were before Busch dropped.

Still, with a group of drivers like Chris Buescher, Aric Almirola, Bubba Wallace, and more competing against these winless drivers – it’s going to be quite a battle. Daytona has hosted some epic races over the years, have any of them been this early in the day, though?

Daytona postponed… we should have seen it coming, right? This season has been unpredictable. There has been rain at a number of races that has caused issues. So, why not one more weird anecdote? No matter what happens the rest of the way, the 2022 season will not be forgotten soon.