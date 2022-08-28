NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 Delayed Due to Inclement Weather

The start to NASCAR’s regular season finale race at Daytona will start later than expected. Saturday night, NASCAR announced that the start of the race has been delayed because of rain. No projected start time has been provided.

Saturday night, NASCAR Cup Series drivers entered a pivotal race to close out the regular season with playoff aspirations hanging in the balance for some. This delay only builds the level of anxiety and anticipation for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The start of tonight's #CokeZeroSugar400 at @DAYTONA is delayed due to rain.



Stay tuned to NBC for updates from the World Center of Racing. pic.twitter.com/xRuLkv2V6v — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 27, 2022

“The start of tonight’s #CokeZeroSugar400 at Daytona is delayed due to rain,” NASCAR wrote on Twitter. “Stay tuned to NBC for updates from the World Center of Racing.”

The green flag was initially scheduled to wave at 6:45 p.m. CT. With rain and inclement weather expecting to hit the Daytona area throughout the night, it’s not clear when the race might start.

Weather Has Been a Problem at Daytona

The weather has been anything but cooperative for NASCAR in Daytona this weekend. The Xfinity Series race underwent delays and Friday’s qualifying rounds were delayed, as well.

Daytona International Speedway released a statement Saturday, warning fans of incoming inclement weather.

“Weather Alert: Thunderstorms are forecast for the Daytona International Speedway area including lightning,” the statement read.

There’s a good chance the Coke Zero Sugar 400 doesn’t run until Sunday at Daytona.