NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington on September 4: Where to Buy Tickets, How to Watch at Home

We are so close to the very first race in the Round of 16. The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The Southern 500 has played a massive role in the sport’s history. Darlington is a legendary venue and it’s just about the perfect way to kick off the postseason.

This race is going to get going right before sunset, and we’ll have a fantastic night of racing under the lights. With more than 360 laps and 500 miles of racing action, who will emerge early in the postseason? The Cook Out Southern 500 is going to be raced like a superspeedway of sorts. And, that means we could see some drivers use that to their advantage.

Check out the race information below so you’re all up to date before the green flag flies on September 4.

RACE INFORMATION:

Name: Cook Out Southern 500

Cook Out Southern 500 Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022

Sunday, September 4, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. ET Location: Darlington Raceway | Darlington, South Carolina

Darlington Raceway | Darlington, South Carolina Distance: 367 Laps | 501.3 Miles

367 Laps | 501.3 Miles TV: USA

USA Weather: High 83°, Low 68° | 58% Chance of Rain and Storms

High 83°, Low 68° | 58% Chance of Rain and Storms Tickets: Available on DarlingtonRaceway.com

Cook Out Southern 500 Ushers in the Postseason

Chase Elliott is the regular season champion, he’s been able to take a lead over the rest of the pack. However, they don’t run the races for no reason. The postseason is where some of the best races happen. We are going to see some aggressive driving, intense moments, and maybe even a scuffle or two.

It wasn’t that long ago that Kyle Larson bumped his teammate Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen. That isn’t likely to play a role in the postseason, but if both drivers are in the Championship 4 and it comes down to it… who is going to be the first to make contact with the other?

We have a lot of races coming our way still. The Cook Out Southern 500 starts the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Will it be Hendrick Motorsports driving away with the Bill France Cup? Or can another driver emerge in the coming weeks? Joey Logano won the regular season race at Darlington. Keep an eye out for him on the track as well.