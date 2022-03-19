NASCAR: Corey Heim Earns First Camping World Truck Series Win in Dramatic Fashion at Atlanta

It is a big day for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Corey Heim as he claims his first-ever win in Atlanta. Those are the ones that you just don’t forget no matter how long you drive in your career. Winning a race is winning a race. To do it on the newly paved and reworked track in Atlanta is something else, too.

CHECKERED FLAG: @COREYHEIM_ IS A WINNER IN THE CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES!



The @KBMteam driver captures the 🏁 in the #Fr8208! pic.twitter.com/wtWpvwtAIT — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 19, 2022

For Heim, the win comes at a great time. The Truck Series is very competitive. Even with the win today, he is back in 20th as far as the points standings go. There will be more drivers that find themselves taking checkered flags later in the season.

However, the day belongs to the 19-year-old NASCAR Truck driver, Corey Heim in Atlanta. Of course, he had to celebrate accordingly, so he burned some rubber and made some smoke down on the track.

He'll never forget this day!



Retweet to congratulate @CoreyHeim_ on a huge win at his home track! pic.twitter.com/Rw0dzh4pTZ — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 19, 2022

This is even more fitting since Heim is from Marietta, Georgia. The local kid got it done for Kyle Busch Motorsports in his No. 51 Toyota Tundra. Will this be good news for the Toyota trucks in Cup Series tomorrow? That still remains to be seen. However, it would be nice to see a Toyota driver in a Next Gen car make their way to the front on Sunday. They haven’t had much luck this season.

If Heim is able to snag another top-5 finish he should find his points total catching up to where he wants it to be. Chandler Smith is the leader in the series and that is because of his first-place finish at Las Vegas and another top-5 finish as well this week.

It seems that NASCAR, from the top to the bottom has a youth movement that won’t be ignored.

NASCAR Truck Series Win for Corey Heim in Atlanta is Big Milestone

The NASCAR Truck Series win for Corey Heim in Atlanta is a big deal for the No. 51 driver. There have been some great drivers behind the wheel for the 51 for Kyle Busch‘s truck team. So, perhaps we will be seeing more of the young driver in the near future. With the season so early still, it is hard to tell what might happen. However, securing a win doesn’t hurt your chances of making the postseason.

There are some folks that will be upset with the finish of the race. His teammate, John Hunter Nemechek was two laps down. However, he wasn’t given a flag to move over and none of the other teams worked to get him out of the way. So, he made a move as a teammate and secured the win for Heim.

It was legal and the result is going to be what it is. Corey Heim, checkered flag. First of his career, and probably more to come. Let’s see what happens as the season goes on. Will KBM Racing find a target on its back?