NASCAR: Corey LaJoie Reveals How Next Gen Cars Get Prepared for Dirt Track Racing

This weekend NASCAR heads to Bristol and Corey LaJoie was kind enough to take folks through the changes on the cars before the dirt race. In his No. 7 Chevy Camaro for Spire Motorsports, LaJoie will be hoping for a strong finish in this Next Gen season. He has a top-5 finish from Atlanta earlier this season and will hope to grab another this weekend at Bristol.

There are a few key changes that these cars will undergo before they line up on Sunday night. Racing on all that dirt is not an easy task. Keeping all of that dirt out of the inside of the car, that’s a near-impossible task. However, with the help of what LaJoie calls “outerwear”, these mesh screens are placed anywhere there would normally be an opening. So, if air is supposed to come in or out of an exposed area, it’s getting some outerwear to keep things running clean.

Also on the list of changes, is carbon fiber versus aluminum. This is a big one. While most everything in sports has gone the way of carbon fiber, NASCAR is going back this week. There will be a lot of banging, beating, scraping, and side rubbing this weekend. Carbon fiber cracks on hard impact. Becomes useless afterward. Aluminum bends and dents.

Check out the video below for all of the changes that LaJoie goes over.

With the supply chain issues that have plagued pretty much the entire economy, NASCAR teams have limited parts in some cases. Keeping the nice carbon fiber for races like Talladega just makes sense when you think about it. Hopefully, aluminum will keep the debris from contact relatively low.

This is a great video from NASCAR and Corey LaJoie ahead of the Bristol dirt race.

Corey LaJoie Previews NASCAR on the Dirt, Kyle Larson Doesn’t Care for the Race

While Corey LaJoie looks more than overjoyed (sorry) about the NASCAR race on the dirt, some drivers don’t feel the same way. One of those drivers is Kyle Larson. The 2021 Cup Series champion has raced on the dirt and reached some of the highest levels in dirt racing. However, despite the changes NASCAR is making, he’d like to see one more.

“We just shouldn’t race on dirt if we’re not going to take the windshields out and actually have a dirt race with moisture in the track and being able to produce a real dirt race,” Larson said. “I feel like we’re just wasting everybody’s time a little bit and not giving the fans and competitors what we all deserve.”

While that change has yet to be made, the race is going on. Larson and even Kyle Busch have expressed their feelings about the dirt race. They aren’t really about it, and would rather see it changed or taken off the schedule it seems. Still, it will be fun seeing these Next Gen cars hit the dirt for the first time ever.