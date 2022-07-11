NASCAR: Corey LaJoie Talks About Coming Up Short in Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Even though he didn’t take the checkered flag, Corey LaJoie had the race of the day as he challenged Chase Elliott in Atlanta. Earlier this season, back in March, LaJoie finished fifth overall. That was his best finish on the season and he almost followed that up with a win in the repeat. Regardless, this was the best race of the season with a hometown win, an underdog that almost did it, and some good old NASCAR drama.

For LaJoie, the race just came to him. There were some incidents in Stage 2 that opened up the field and let some drivers move up that would have had to do a lot more work otherwise. LaJoie was one of the beneficiaries of Ross Chastain’s mistakes. And the other drivers were really not happy with Chastain, trust me.

Here’s what LaJoie had to say after the wild finish that ended with him finishing 21st. That wreck with half a lap to go did not do him any favors.

"When I get myself in that position again I'll be a little more prepared."@CoreyLaJoie is already thinking of the next one. pic.twitter.com/WowstRQraS — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2022

“That was fun. Just proud of my guys, Spire, Raze Energy… it was nice to have that thing out in the wind for once. You know, I made my move it didn’t work out he got a good block and the siren is ringing in Dawsonville unfortunately. I wish that granny in the front row over there wouldn’t have been clapping so much. I wish that 7 car was in victory lane, but if we keep running like this more consistently, that time will come.”

One thing that he learned how to do today, is how to lead a restart. Corey LaJoie got a ton of great experience today and hopefully, his Spire Motorsports team can put together another great car for him this season.

Corey LaJoie Made This Race Must-Watch TV

Again, things didn’t end the way that Corey LaJoie wanted, however, that isn’t all bad. Not only did he show that he and his team can get up to the front of a race, they can command the front as well. At one point, LaJoie and Elliott were going in and out weaving and taking the lead from one another.

The 'ol blood pressure is spiking right now.



Look. At. This. Racing. pic.twitter.com/LlZPmcbMsH — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2022

The racing was hot and must-watch TV. Between all the issues that Chastain may or may not have caused and the battle up front between the 7 and the 9 – what more could you ask for? If only LaJoie was able to get that win on his record. Just a wild finish to the race all the way around.

NASCAR is at its best when the field is competitive and this season has been a very competitive season. Corey LaJoie almost punched his ticket to the postseason. If he had, that could have really thrown a wrench into some driver’s plans. On to the next one, see you at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 in New Hampshire, Outsiders!