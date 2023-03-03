NASCAR Crew Members Reportedly Getting Police Escort After Plane Arrives Late in Las Vegas

Right now as I type this, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is having practice. Some over-the-wall crew members are still arriving. That’s right. With the race just hours away, the crew members of multiple Truck Series teams are still in the air and waiting to land in Las Vegas.

Of course, the big story is that Kyle Busch is making his return to all three series in his hometown. However, these NASCAR teams are going to be sweating it out as the green flag gets closer. When you’re flying across the country commercially, then you have delays and issues.

Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports said that there is a possibility that a police escort will be arranged to get these crew members to the track and ready to go for tonight’s race.

After some delays, appears a plane with several truck over-the-wall crews is scheduled to land at Las Vegas at 5:10p PT, an hour before 6:13p PT green flag. Possibly will get escort to track and teams should be ok. But certainly sweating it. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 3, 2023

One hour to get from the airport to the track and geared up and ready to go – that’s a tough thing to do. NASCAR is saying that they will not extend the green flag start time. With how late things are already, they likely just want to get the race done before midnight EST.

You could say that these Truck Series teams are gambling a little bit in Las Vegas. There is no word on which teams they are, but that might become more clear as things move on through the night.

NASCAR Truck Series Practice Goes Quickly

Ty Majeski may or may not have his whole crew with him right now. However, that doesn’t matter as Majeski put down a 30.15-second lap in practice. That’s quicker than the track record for Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Truck Series.

During the practice session, Kyle Busch went hard. He drove his No. 51 Chevy Silverado fast and made a statement with a 30.40-second lap to finish P5 in practice. He even gave some drivers a bit of a scare as he drove up beside them as if they were really racing.

As NASCAR Truck Series teams wait for their crews to get to the track, it’s going to be a wild few hours. Practice is finishing up and soon qualifying is going to be underway.

Those pit crew members are going to be moving faster than any driver this weekend trying to get to the track. Talk about pressure.