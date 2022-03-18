NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: When, How to Watch the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500

This season of NASCAR has given us some great races. Now, NASCAR heads to Atlanta for the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500. With Brantley Gilbert set to be the Grand Marshal, this is looking like another great race in Atlanta. Throw in the freshly paved and reprofiled track and drivers will be eager to get out there on Sunday.

The sport is at its best in the southeast and Atlanta is one of the best venues out there. Usually, drivers expect Atlanta to be a little rougher. However, that isn’t going to be the case this year. New cars, new track, this is a new experience at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

How and When to Watch

When: March 20, 3 p.m. ET

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia

How to Watch: Fox on TV. fuboTV for streaming

This is another middle afternoon race that will start in the bright sunlight of Atlanta and finished around the time the sun starts to set. The atmosphere is going to be great. Fans are going to be pumped. And, drivers will be ready to get back on the track and prove themselves in another week of racing. There are some drivers that need to make a big move this week if they want to make the most of the season.

Not only has the track been repaved for the first time since 1997, but there was also some reprofiling that make the track a bit different moving forward. There was an increase in the track’s banking. Changes also included widening and narrowing of the racing surface in some places.

There is a hope that this will make for a superspeedway-type environment. If that is true, this could be a very fun race in 2022 and moving forward. A smaller superspeedway sounds like something these Next Gen cars were built for. A next gen in racing at Atlanta is upon us.

NASCAR heads to Atlanta for the Folds of Honor Quicktrip 500 and it should be very interesting. Will we see another surprise victory this week from a young driver?

NASCAR Atlanta Motor Speedway Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Should Produce Great Results

Last week, we saw Chase Briscoe take the win in Phoenix. That win was impressive and the first of his carer in the Cup Series. Of course, that isn’t the only surprise win we’ve seen this season. Cup Series rookie Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500. So, Atlanta might be another week with another never-won-before driver.

Atlanta has been a big venue for NASCAR over the years. There have been big wrecks, big wins, and shocking losses. The last 10 Cup Series races, dating back to 2021 have been won by a driver under 30-years-old. When you have talented guys like Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, and the two mentioned earlier, it isn’t hard to see why that’s true.

Each week is another chance for these drivers to prove themselves and rack up some Cup Series points. It might seem early in the season. However, things come down to the wire at the end of the season. A few dozen points here and there could be a game-changer at the end of the season. The difference between 17th and 16th.