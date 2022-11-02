NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 Odds at Phoenix Raceway

The Championship 4 field is set for the NASCAR Cup Series and one leads the odds. Phoenix Raceway is once again host to the championship. Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Chase Elliott are the four drivers competing for the Bill France Cup.

While it is always nice to see the champion win the final race of the season, that doesn’t have to happen here. Whichever one of these four drivers makes it across the finish line first under the checkered flag will win the championship. NASCAR has seen a lot of wild finishes in these playoffs. Let’s see if we can get one more.

It’s no surprise who is at the top of the NASCAR Championship odds.

Chase Elliott Leads NASCAR Championship Odds

The lines coming out of Las Vegas are clear on one thing – Chase Elliott is still the driver to beat. While he hasn’t done a whole lot this postseason, he’s done what he needed to do to make it this far. This is far from the dominance we saw in 2020 with Elliott or in 2021 with Kyle Larson.

At 2-1 odds, Vegas thinks the experience and five checkered flags will hold up in the end giving Elliott his second championship.

However, he’s gotta beat another former champ, Joey Logano. Logano and the rest of the field at set at 3-1 odds. So, not much to talk about there. Still, the No. 22 has been good this postseason and has shown off some vintage racing at times this year.

Clutch Gene Over Former Champs?

Then we have the wild guys. Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell. Again, 3-1 odds for both, but should they be getting more of a look after what we saw at Martinsville? Chastain raised the bar for sure. He showed what he was willing to do in order to win a championship.

Chastain finished P2 earlier this season at Phoenix, let’s not forget that. He likes these tracks and he’s going to have a fast car like he always does thanks to Trackhouse. As for Bell, he’s the only driver with two wins this postseason and they’ve come at the right time. Does he have another clutch performance left in him?

I’m really not sure how you can count out one of these drivers. These four are very good and are willing to do just about anything to win. Elliott is likely the fan favorite as well as the favorite in the sportsbooks. But we have two former champions against two young up-and-coming drivers in the Cup Series – what more could you ask for?