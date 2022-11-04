NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway: How, When to Watch

It is hard to believe the season is almost over. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway is days away. With four drivers vying for the championship, and a fifth driver competing for the owner’s title, this is going to be a very interesting race.

The Cup Series has come down to Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, and Ross Chastain. Two former champions, two young up-and-comers who have been clutch in these playoffs. Let’s not count out Kyle Larson who said he is determined to get the owner’s championship and bring that money to his team.

How to Watch the NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix :

Name: NASCAR Cup Series Championship

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Sunday, November 6, 2022 Time: 3:00 p.m. (ET)

3:00 p.m. (ET) Location: Phoenix Raceway | Avondale, Arizona

Phoenix Raceway | Avondale, Arizona Distance: 312 laps | 500 kilometers (312 miles)

312 laps | 500 kilometers (312 miles) TV: NBC

NBC Weather: High 79, Low 52 | Sunny | 0% Chance of Rain

This is one of the few races that NASCAR measures in kilometers. The one-mile-long track has been host to the championship since 2020. So far, Hendrick Motorsports has had the most luck and pulled away championships with Chase Elliott in 2020 and Kyle Larson last season.

However, this is the Next Gen era, these are new cars, and it changed things a bit. Back in the Spring, Chase Briscoe won this race just ahead of Ross Chastain. Briscoe tried his best to make the Championship 4, but he needed a win. Chastain decided to shoot himself around the wall and into NASCAR history.

The thing is, Joey Logano has had a long time to think about this race. He won the first race of the Round of 8 and ever since then he has only been focused on this day. Getting another championship, the first of the Next Gen era, is something that Logano wants to his name.

As for Christopher Bell, he’s been clutch in the biggest moments. Even if he got upstaged by Chastain’s move on the wall, let’s not forget that he’s stolen two wins now this postseason. He might be young and just in his third season of full-time Cup action, but Bell has ice in his veins. Will it stay cold or is the Arizona sun going to melt it away?