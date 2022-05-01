NASCAR Cup Series Dover Race Postponed Due to Weather: Here’s Rescheduled Date, Time

No one wants to see it happen, but NASCAR is going to move the race at Dover due to weather and has postponed it until Monday. FS1 is going to broadcast the race as they were today. So, you can tune in at noon on Monday, tomorrow, May 2, and catch this race in full.

Bob Pockrass with NASCAR on Fox reported the news.

Dover race will resume at noon Monday. FS1. @NASCARONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 1, 2022

NASCAR waited it out as long as they could. However, The weather has forced NASCAR to change it up in Dover and the race is postponed. The rain came in and covered the track and it wasn’t going to go away for hours. Kyle Larson was upfront after just 78 laps into the first stage. Without enough laps being run, and just 45 minutes of action, the race was postponed.

Drivers sat around for about two hours or so waiting for something to give. Hoping for a moment like Bristol. However, that didn’t happen. It’s going to be postponed until tomorrow at noon. Hopefully, the weather moves out and the race is able to be completed.

Dover is a fun track and there was hope that things could get going again. If they could get the dirt track in Bristol cleared off, why not the Monster Mile? It’s a race that has provided some great moments over the years. Drivers love it because of the speed. A dry track tomorrow should make for an exciting, early afternoon race.

Drivers like Denny Hamlin, Larson, Daniel Suarez, and Ross Chastain, were all hoping for a good result today. However, that pesky rain will keep them off the track for another day at least. Just look at this weather radar and you’ll understand why things were postponed.

Some crews and officials are heading to pit road as rain has let up. But still raining. pic.twitter.com/oiGGxkozuY — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 1, 2022

NASCAR Will Start Things Over at Dover after Postponed Race

Sometimes, the officials are able to get the rain out of the way, hold on for the clouds to pass, and keep it going. However, that isn’t always the case. Chris Buescher won the pole and was planning on having a good day at Dover. Now, that will have to wait while the weather moves out and NASCAR gets going on Monday at noon.

Larson was leading when the red flag went up. However, it was Hamlin that led the most laps. Of the 78, Hamlin led 55. He had a good car and was looking to reproduce his performance from Richmond. This race could have gone to any number of teams out there today. Instead, the race will get going again tomorrow and we will see if those drivers are able to hold on or not.

NASCAR at Dover was postponed, but that doesn’t mean that things are completely ruined. Some Monday racing should be a good time and fans will get to see who takes the checkered flag in less than 24 hours.