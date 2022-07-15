NASCAR: Cup Series Favorites for Ambetter 301 in New Hampshire

It’s another week in NASCAR and that means we have some things to talk about. Like the odds heading into the Ambetter 301. We are getting a shorter track this weekend, and that means we might have some other folks in the front of the field. One winless driver on the season is going to be our favorite to lead the odds to start. That could change before the green flag on Sunday.

Ryan Blaney is the favorite for New Hampshire. At 6-1 odds, you can still get a decent return on your investment with that decision. However, we all know that things aren’t so cut and dry in practice when it comes to stock car racing. Blaney doesn’t have a win on the year but is second in the points standings … but he’s 13th in playoff standings. Something’s gotta give.

If fans remember, Blaney waited until the very end of the regular season before securing his wins. He was able to claim the last two checkered flags of the year before the playoffs. Is he ready for another late-season surge? No. 12 fans sure do hope so.

Joe Gibbs Racing Veterans Near Top of Favorites

One thing that you will notice looking at the opening odds for Sunday’s race in New Hampshire – those Joe Gibbs Racing boys have some hype behind them. Three drivers, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. are in the top 5 in terms of best odds. Busch comes in at 13-2, Hamlin at 17-2, and Truex at 9-1. Joey Logano is squeezed in there at 7-1 odds.

There’s something about those Toyotas and short tracks. Even in the Next Gen era, we have seen this team and their drivers have good races on short tracks. With just a mile of pavement to drive around, this might play into the hands of JGR.

I am very interested to see what Truex does. He feels like he’s been on the verge of a win in the last few weeks. All he has to do is avoid getting wrecked and get a strong finish. Two things that have plagued him at the end of races recently.

NASCAR Drivers to Watch at Ambetter 301

So, NASCAR has a lot of talent this year. That’s clear. Young and experienced — it’s been a hell of a season with surprise victories, many first-time winners, and more. Even so, we still have a lot of those same top-tier drivers at the front of the standings. Going into New Hampshire, Hendrick Motorsports has two former Cup Series champions looking to make some noise.

Chase Elliott has 10-1 odds of winning this weekend. He’s just ahead of Kyle Larson at 12-1. These two can win on any track, any day. So, don’t count them out even if they aren’t being favored as heavily this week.

I’m going to have my eye on that No. 24 of William Byron. He’s got two wins on the year, and I’ve got a feeling he might land another one before it’s all said and done. His 18-1 odds make him a little more worthwhile for those looking to put some money down. But, it’s anyone’s race when they line up on Sunday.

Last week’s NASCAR hero, Corey LaJoie is at 1000-1 odds. BJ McLeod is your longshot at 2,000-1 odds.

Who do you have taking the checkered flag this weekend, Outsiders?