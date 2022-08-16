NASCAR Cup Series Favorites for the Go Bowling at The Glen

Another week is here, and that means another weekend full of NASCAR action. The Cup Series favorites will be eager to start on Sunday. There are some familiar names at the top of our list of odds, but anything can happen on the track. Will this be a defining moment for a playoff-hungry driver and team, or will we see the rich get richer?

This week brings yet another road course to the schedule. Watkins Glen is not as hated by NASCAR purists as other road courses. The history of the venue helps some get over the fact it’s not an oval. Regardless, these drivers are just worried about having asphalt under them, and that’s about it. They don’t care if it’s left, right, up the chute, or around the boot – they race.

Favorites at Watkins Glen

The NASCAR favorites this week are a lot of the usual names, but for good reason. Chase Elliott tops our odds at 5/1, according to DraftKings. He’s a great road course driver and has more career road wins than any active racer in the Cup Series right now. If he takes another win and gets back to the way he was performing prior to Indy then folks better look out.

We have Tyler Reddick right behind Elliott at 6/1 odds. The Richard Childress Racing driver is destined for 23XI in 2024, but he has done plenty for his current team with two wins on two road courses this season. Can anyone outdrive the No. 8 on the road? It’s hard to say.

To round out the top five, there’s Kyle Larson (9/1), Austin Cindric (10/1), and Ross Chastain (10/1). And don’t forget about Daniel Suárez, who has a road course win on the season – as well as Chastain. The Mexican-American driver is placed at 12/1 odds.

Vegas Down on Kevin Harvick Despite Back-to-Back Wins

So, there is no doubt that Kevin Harvick is the hottest driver in the sport right now. After going almost two entire seasons without a win, Harvick managed to not just claim one checkered flag, but two within an eight-day span. Now, he joins a few drivers that have multiple wins on the season and went from out of the postseason to possibly a favorite for the Championship 4.

Harvick isn’t getting love on the road course, though, at 25/1 odds. He only has two road course wins in his career, and those came at Sonoma and Watkins Glen. The Sonoma victory was in 2017. However, that win at The Glen came all the way back in 2006, when Harvick was still driving for RCR in the No. 29 car.

This is going to be a test for a lot of drivers. We might see another stage point battle between Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. Can either one of them get the checkered flag and punch their ticket into the playoffs?