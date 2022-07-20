NASCAR Cup Series Favorites for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

It’s time for the Tricky Triangle at Pocono Raceway. So, who are the NASCAR Cup Series favorites heading into Sunday? There’s a familiar face expected to win and then there are some other big names to watch out for. The odds for the field range from 7-1 all the way down to 2000-1. We almost had a major upset in in Atlanta, could that be the case at Pocono?

Right now, Chase Elliott is on top of the world of NASCAR. In the last four races, he’s been the best driver in the entire series. He’s notched two wins and two second-place finishes in the last four races alone. Now, he’s the only driver with three wins on the year and is well on his way to capturing the regular season title if no one steps up soon.

Chase Elliott is the 7-1 favorite this weekend at Pocono.

It’s no surprise that Elliott is the 7-1 favorite heading into Sunday. How can you deny his hot streak lately? Still, I’d warn you to look further down. Because one driver has history to make.

When the cars line up and fire their engines, Denny Hamlin will be looking for a record-setting seventh Cup Series win at Pocono Raceway. He’s currently tied with Jeff Gordon at six career wins. This is the track that Hamlin won his first race ever at, in his rookie season. He swept both Pocono races that season in 2006.

At 8-1 odds, Hamlin and his Joe Gibbs Racing are right up there. By the time the green flag waves on NASCAR Sunday, they might be the odds-on favorite to win. Keep an eye out for that.

The Usual Suspects Are NASCAR Favorites at Pocono

As you go down the list of odds and drivers, you see a lot of familiar names. While this NASCAR season has been unprecedented in many ways, it’s hard to avoid those big names. These are the best drivers that Toyota, Chevy, and Ford have to offer and any one of them could take a checkered flag on Sunday.

The rest of the top five NASCAR Cup Series favorites this weekend are Kyle Busch (8-1), Kyle Larson (9-1), and Ross Chastain (10-1). Also at 10-1 is Ryan Blaney who is still winless on the year. He really wants to get that checkered flag so he can secure his spot in the postseason. Second in the points standings won’t mean anything if we get 16 winners this season.

Last week’s Ambetter 301 winner, Christopher Bell, is slotted in at 18-1 odds. The NASCAR driver isn’t a favorite, but he showed last week that he can get to that line and outrace some of the best in the Cup Series.

Check out the rest of the opening odds over at NASCAR.com.