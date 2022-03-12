NASCAR Cup Series Has a Historic Streak Going With Young Drivers

A lot of young drivers are looking to make their mark in the NASCAR Cup Series. But there is a particular streak that’s also historic. It’s among the motorsports’ young drivers right now. If you think hard about recent winners out there, then they all have something in common. Last Sunday, Alex Bowman won the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Of course, they all have teams and leaders that keep them on track with the NASCAR Cup Series action. This particular streak, though, has something to do with youth and age.

DYK: The last 9️⃣ races have been won by drivers under the age of 30, the longest such streak in NASCAR Cup Series history. pic.twitter.com/gD3WZKRbrG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 12, 2022

Yes, sir. What a streak for the under 30 crowd right now. Bowman just got down and won the race last weekend. Now, the NASCAR Cup Series is running on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. It’ll mark the final race on the southwestern states swing.

NASCAR Cup Series Young Drivers Are Dominating Right Now

But it’s also another chance to see if another driver who is under 30 years old can take the checkered flag. If it happens, then it will extend the win streak to 10 straight.

Let’s take a look back into the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series to see those winners as the streak starts. Bubba Wallace won at Talladega on Oct. 3, then Kyle Larson got red hot. He won at Charlotte, Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas, and at Phoenix Raceway in November. Larson also notched a victory early in the 2022 season, too. Alex Bowman won at Martinsville on Oct. 31, 2021.

This season, as we mentioned, Larson already has a checkered flag from the Wise Power 400. Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500. Joey Logano happened to win the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum this year, too. What a run for young drivers in the NASCAR world.

Alex Bowman Will Look To Change His Streak of Bad Luck At Home

Keep an eye out on Bowman on Sunday. The Arizona native would love to win it at the home track. But he has had a streak of bad luck you might say. Bowman hasn’t even finished in the Top 10 when he’s out at Phoenix Raceway. Oof.

Alex Bowman has a challenge out there on Sunday. But he’s going to be leaning on teammates Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and William Byron. They all have had better luck in the 1-mile oval.

In an interview with NASCAR, Alex Bowman broke down his thought process heading into this weekend’s Ruoff Mortgage 500. “Obviously, going there with a new race car I’m pretty excited about,” Bowman said. “I just feel like I need to approach it a little bit differently than I have in the past.”