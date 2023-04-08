NASCAR Cup Series Heat Lineups Revealed For Bristol Dirt Race Qualifying

On Friday, the rain made sure that there was no practice. Since NASCAR had to readjust the schedule, the Bristol Dirt heats were a random draw. Qualifying for the Bristol Dirt Race comes down to four heats. It will shake things out until we have a starting order set for Sunday.

This is an interesting edition of this race. Jonathan Davenport, the Superman of dirt racing is in the field. He will line up with Kaulig Racing in the No. 13 Chevy Camaro. He already battled NASCAR’s dirt ace, Kyle Larson, earlier in the week.

However, before we see any action between those two drivers again, they have business to handle. Later tonight, these will be the heat lineups for the NASCAR Cup Series. Bristol Dirt, baby! This first group is stacked.

Group 1: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman, B.J. McLeod, Justin Haley, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, and Ross Chastain.

Group 2: Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, AJ Allmendinger, Harrison Burton, William Byron, Aric Almirola, Noah Gragson, Denny Hamlin, and Todd Gilliland.

This third group is going to be all Kyle Larson the whole time. While the fourth group looks to be the most underrated heading into the heats.



Group 3: Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon, Cody Ware, Ryan Preece, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, and JJ Yeley.

Group 4: Bubba Wallace, Jonathan Davenport, Daniel Suárez, Ty Gibbs, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, and Kevin Harvick.

So, later tonight at 6:00 PM EST, the Cup Series is going to line up in these heats. Qualifying order will be set based on those results, and then we just wait for the headline event on Sunday.

Will Bristol Dirt Provide Drama Again?

While we know that these drivers would rather drive on the pavement at Bristol, the race is interesting. Bristol Dirt makes these drivers really test their skills. Not just the ones not used to the dirt, but the guys who have extensive backgrounds in that kind of racing. Some things don’t work in a stock car that works in a sprint car on the dirt.

Last year we saw Tyler Reddick flex his dirt skills. Unfortunately, Chase Briscoe tried to give a slide job to the No. 8 at the time and wrecked himself and his competitor. Honestly, Reddick spun all the way around, kept the car moving, and almost outdrove Kyle Busch to the finish line.

This year, Reddick is in a new car for the Bristol Dirt Race. There is also dirt driver Jonathan Davenport in the mix.

Bristol Dirt delivered on drama last year. Can we expect to see another wild ending to this race Sunday? The heats will likely give us an idea of who to watch in the big race tomorrow.