NASCAR Cup Series: Here’s the Full TV Schedule for the Weekend of Racing at COTA

This weekend, NASCAR‘s finest will take on their first road course of the season at COTA (Circuit of the Americas) in the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix. The weekend’s TV schedule at COTA features a triple-header including the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Cup Series.

Here are a few details about each contest:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series XPEL 225 42 laps 142.33 miles

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 46 laps 156.86 miles

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix 68 laps 231.88 miles



The Circuit of the Americas poses a unique challenge to all NASCAR drivers, as it’s not only a road course, meaning it includes both left and right turns, but it was also resurfaced ahead of the 2022 season. Due to the soft soil beneath the track, COTA has experienced smoothness issues since its completion back in 2012.

In addition, this is only the second time in NASCAR history that the drivers have visited the 3.4 mile road course in Austin, which features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes.

And don’t forget, those challenges are in addition to the Cup Series drivers’ 2022 Next-Gen stock cars. The updated vehicle makes every race feel like a new experience, even if they’ve competed on the track multiple times before.

NASCAR TV Schedule at COTA This Weekend

Listed below is the full TV schedule for this weekend’s NASCAR event at COTA, including the times of each event and where to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard.

Friday, March 25

3:00 PM: Truck Series Practice/Qualifying – FS1

4:30 PM: NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition – FS1

5:00 PM: Xfinity Series Practice/Qualifying – FS1

Saturday, March 26

10:00 AM: Cup Series Practice/Qualifying – FS1

12:00 PM: NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS COTA – FS1

1:00 PM: Truck Series XPEL 225 – FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

3:30 PM: NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity COTA – FS1

4:30 PM: Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 – FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, March 27

2:00 PM: NASCAR RaceDay: COTA – FS1

2:30 PM: Cup Series Race – PRN

3:00 PM: NASCAR RaceDay: COTA – FOX

3:30 PM: Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix – FOX, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio