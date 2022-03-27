NASCAR Cup Series: Here’s the Starting Lineup for 2022 Circuit of the Americas

The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas—and the starting lineup is already on the books for today’s event.
With a high of 89 and sunny skies, the outlook for the race is already panning out to be much better than the last time the series attempted the Texas track. In May of last year, the drivers took to the Circuit of the Americas during heavy rains. And slick conditions and low visibility led to mass chaos and a trail of wrecked cars.
So the NASCAR pros are looking forward to a more promising experience today.
“I’m excited to see what it looks like with a dry track,” Chase Briscoe told the Tennessean. “All the rain made the track a mess last year, but I know from a facility standpoint, it’s pretty remarkable. As for the city, Austin is a really cool town. I look forward to exploring it a bit more.”
For those of you gearing up to watch today’s race and see just “remarkable” the Circuit of the Americas can be, here’s everything you need to know:
Cup Series Starting Lineup
Row 1
1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota
Row 2
3. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
4. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 3
5. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Row 4
7. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 5
9. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Row 6
11. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet
12. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 7
13. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 8
15. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Row 9
17. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 10
19. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
20. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 12
23. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
24. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 14
27. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Row 15
29. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 16
31. Kaz Grala, No. 50 TMT Racing Chevrolet
32. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 17
33. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
34. Josh Bilicki, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 18
35. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
36. Loris Hezemans, No. 27 Team Hezberg Ford
Row 19
37. Boris Said, No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Ford
38. Joey Hand, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 20
39. Andy Lally, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
When and How to Watch Today’s NASCAR Cup Series
Today’s event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on the 3.426 mile Texas road course.
To watch, you can tune into your local FOX station. The COTA race is also available for FOX Sports app and SiriusXM subscribers. Or NASCAR fans can listen to coverage on PRN 102.5-FM in Nashville.