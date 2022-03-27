NASCAR Cup Series: Here’s the Starting Lineup for 2022 Circuit of the Americas

The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas—and the starting lineup is already on the books for today’s event.

With a high of 89 and sunny skies, the outlook for the race is already panning out to be much better than the last time the series attempted the Texas track. In May of last year, the drivers took to the Circuit of the Americas during heavy rains. And slick conditions and low visibility led to mass chaos and a trail of wrecked cars.

So the NASCAR pros are looking forward to a more promising experience today.

“I’m excited to see what it looks like with a dry track,” Chase Briscoe told the Tennessean. “All the rain made the track a mess last year, but I know from a facility standpoint, it’s pretty remarkable. As for the city, Austin is a really cool town. I look forward to exploring it a bit more.”

For those of you gearing up to watch today’s race and see just “remarkable” the Circuit of the Americas can be, here’s everything you need to know:

Cup Series Starting Lineup

Row 1

1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota

Row 2

3. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

4. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 3

5. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Row 4

7. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 5

9. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Row 6

11. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet

12. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 7

13. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 8

15. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 9

17. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 10

19. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

20. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 12

23. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

24. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

26. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 14

27. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Row 15

29. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 16

31. Kaz Grala, No. 50 TMT Racing Chevrolet

32. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 17

33. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

34. Josh Bilicki, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 18

35. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36. Loris Hezemans, No. 27 Team Hezberg Ford

Row 19

37. Boris Said, No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Ford

38. Joey Hand, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 20

39. Andy Lally, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

When and How to Watch Today’s NASCAR Cup Series

Today’s event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on the 3.426 mile Texas road course.

To watch, you can tune into your local FOX station. The COTA race is also available for FOX Sports app and SiriusXM subscribers. Or NASCAR fans can listen to coverage on PRN 102.5-FM in Nashville.