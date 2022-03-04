NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas: How, When To Watch the Pennzoil 400

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series got off to an exciting start, and the fun is far from over. This weekend, the action rolls on in the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada. And don’t worry, NASCAR fans, you don’t have to wonder how to watch the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas, we’ve got you covered.

The Pennzoil 400 Cup Series race kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 6th. If you’re unable to watch in person, you can catch all the action live on the FOX network. It will also be available to stream on FOX.com/live. If you’re okay with listening rather than viewing the race, it will be broadcast on PRN and SiriusXM Radio as well.

The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here…#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/mj1Xwwn1F3 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) March 4, 2022

You don’t have to travel to Vegas if you want the full weekend-length experience! The festivities begin on Friday, March 4th, at 9:00 PM ET, at which time FS1 and the FOX website will premiere the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck Series race. The next day, you can catch the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race at 4:30 PM ET on FS1 and the FOX website.

This year’s Pennzoil 400 marks the 24th race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway since it opened in 1998. Because of the prime location, the Pennzoil 400 is one of the most beloved races in NASCAR history. The Vegas race is second only to the Daytona 500 in TV viewership and event attendance. The track is so popular, in fact, that two Cup Series races occur there each year: the Pennzoil 400 and the South Point 400.

Kyle Larson Predicted to Win NASCAR Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

Reigning 2021 Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, is expected to continue his winning streak in Sin City this weekend. To make things even more interesting, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was the favorite to win the NASCAR WISE Power 400 as well – and succeeded.

On last year’s victory, Larson said, “That win was really special for us. It was our first win as a team and meant a lot to a lot of people on this team – some visiting Victory Lane in the Cup Series for the first time. But I also know how much it meant to Rick and Linda [Hendrick] because the paint scheme was similar to what [their late son] Ricky [Hendrick] ran. It’s an honor to drive for them and to drive this car with this scheme that means so much to so many.”

If he takes the win again, he’ll join Joey Logano as a race winner for two consecutive seasons. As always, the stakes are high, making this year’s NASCAR Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas a must-watch.