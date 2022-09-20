NASCAR Cup Series Odds, Favorites for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

This week we have NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs action in Texas, so let’s get to the odds and favorites for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Each week there is a similar list of names at the top. However, the playoffs have changed that a bit.

At one point this season, it was Chase Elliott who led the way week after week in the NASCAR odds, but Texas is different. We are going to see a battle between the old guard and the new.

NASCAR Odds for Texas Motor Speedway

To start our list of NASCAR odds ahead of Texas, it’s Denny Hamlin. He has two runner-up finishes in the first three races of the season. His worst finish was P9 last week at Bristol. Since he’s arguably been the most consistent driver in the postseason, it makes sense he’s the favorite at 6-1 odds.

Hamlin won this race back in 2010. Can he return to victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway?

Kyle Larson will have something to say about that. Larson won this race a year ago. He was in the midst of his wild streak of victories that ultimately led to his 2021 championship. The No. 5 is sitting at 7-1 odds ahead of Sunday’s race.

Behind Larson is Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott. Elliott seems to be coming on strong after a rough start to the postseason. At 8-1 odds, the No. 9 could find itself taking the checkered flag and furthering his lead in the playoffs standings.

Right there with Elliott is Christopher Bell, the only driver to advance in the Round of 12 following Kansas. Bell is also listed at 8-1 odds and has had a very fast No. 20 Toyota Camry. To round out the top five, Ross Chastain comes in at 9-1 odds. The No. 1 has not been doing great the last month or so. Could that all change in Texas?

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue and these odds give us a little bit of a look into what Vegas is thinking. Could this be Denny Hamlin’s time to shine?