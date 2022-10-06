NASCAR Cup Series Odds, Favorites for Bank of America Roval 400

Another week and another installment in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, let’s get to the odds and favorites for Charlotte Roval action. It’s an oval, it’s a road course, it’s the Bank of America Roval 400!

Last week we saw a weird move from Las Vegas. They couldn’t decide who they thought was the favorite and so we had six NASCAR drivers all tied at the best odds, but not this week at Charlotte. No, we have a clear favorite here, and some others in contention.

NASCAR Odds at the Roval

Let’s not kid ourselves, it looks like one driver is poised to have a big run in the postseason, and it’s Chase Elliott. Not only that, Elliott is great on road courses, he has the most wins on the road out of all active Cup Series drivers. It’s no wonder he’s the odds-on favorite this week at 4-1.

After Elliott, is another driver that’s been good on the roads, especially in 2022. It’s Tyler Reddick at 6-1 odds. Reddick has two road course wins this season, once at Road America and another at Indy. He also won the Texas race two weeks ago.

Following behind Reddick is Kyle Larson at 8-1 odds. He can never be counted out at any track. Then, we have AJ Allmendinger, who just got a promotion to Cup Series for 2023, at 10-1 odds. Seen as a road course ace, is it possible Allmendinger keeps his hot streak running and takes it up to the Cup race? Don’t count out the Kaulig Racing driver.

Daniel Suárez rounds out the top-5 in the NASCAR odds for the Roval. The winner of the Sonoma road course comes into this one at 14-1 odds. You can bet that his car, as usual, will look great.

Check out the rest of the opening odds at NASCAR.com.

Alex Bowman Out at Charlotte Roval

Once again, Alex Bowman is going to have to sit out a race. He will miss the Charlotte Roval, and Noah Gragson is going to fill the seat of the No. 48 again. Gragson did a good job in his debut in the 48 this past week at Talladega. Bowman is still suffering from concussion-like symptoms after a wreck at Texas Motor Speedway.

So, that means that Bowman is out of the playoffs. He would have needed to get a win at Charlotte to advance to the Round of 8. Since he won’t be driving, he can’t get the win or any points from Gragson’s performance, and he will be eliminated from the playoffs. Bowman sits 12th in the standings ahead of elimination.