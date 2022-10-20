NASCAR Cup Series Odds, Favorites for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

What a week it has been in NASCAR already – let’s take a look at the odds and favorites for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This track is fun because you only get to race here once a year. The excitement around the Round of 8 makes it even better.

Last Sunday we saw Joey Logano punch his ticket to the Championship 4 with a win at the South Point 400 in Las Vegas. That race also saw Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson get into it together. Wallace has since been suspended for one race and will not compete at Homestead-Miami.

We still have a slate of NASCAR odds to look over to prepare for the weekend.

NASCAR Odds Homestead-Miami – Tyler Reddick Leads the Field

So, to get things started at the top of our list of NASCAR odds heading into Miami, it’s Tyler Reddick. Reddick has a win this postseason, but it came after he was already eliminated. Reddick always has his eyes on the prize, which is a checkered flag. He has his future set for next season with 23XI and it looks like he wants to leave a lasting mark at RCR – let them know what they’re going to miss out on.

Reddick is favored at 7-1 odds.

Then, we have Denny Hamlin. He has been the most consistent driver in the playoffs. His worst finish was P13 at the Roval. It feels like he is just one move away from taking a checkered flag and advancing to the Championship 4. Hamlin is set at 8-1 odds.

Then we have none other than Ryan Blaney coming in at 9-1 odds. He still has yet to win this season and will try to claim a spot in the championship for himself. This is likely his best chance to win in the Round of 8.

After Blaney is a group of Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Joey Logano with 10-1 odds. Could Logano pull off back-to-back wins?

For all those wondering about the true longshot in this race, John Hunter Nemechek, the replacement for Bubba Wallace is sitting right around 66-1 odds. He’s got the same odds to win as Brad Keselowski – clearly, Vegas has some good things to say about Nemechek.

You can check out the rest of the NASCAR odds heading into Homestead-Miami here.