NASCAR Cup Series Odds, Favorites For GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

This weekend is the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and we’ve got your odds and favorites for the NASCAR event. There are few dates on the calendar as exciting as Dega and this week is no different. Many drivers will be hoping to be in position with a lap to go to make that move for the win.

Talladega is home to some of the closest finishes in NASCAR history. This is a track that has been kind to some and absolutely mean to others. If you can master the drafting and the chaos then you can come out on top.

Heading into the GEICO 500, Ryan Blaney is the odds leader. He is actually tied with Team Penske teammate Joey Logano as the favorites at Talladega. Both drivers opened up this week at 11-1 odds. Blaney has two wins at Dega while Logano boasts three himself.

However, this is Next Gen racing and those guys haven’t won a Next Gen race at Talladega. So, don’t count out Ross Chastain at 12-1 odds. He won this race last April and will be looking to defend his win after a rough past two weeks. Bristol Dirt and Martinsville were not kind to the Melon Man.

Speaking of last year’s winners, what about Chase Elliott? He’s also slated at 12-1 odds after winning the Dega race last October. He knocked the rust off in his P10 return at Martinsville and is going to try and improve upon that at the superspeedway this weekend.

Six-time Talladega winner, Brad Keselowski is favored at 15-1 odds. He isn’t far off the favorites but still has yet to prove himself in this Next Gen car.

GEICO 500 Odds, What About Ricky Stenhouse Jr.?

Heading into the week, I would have put Ricky Stenhouse Jr. up there with the group of favorites. He won at Daytona this year and has shown that it wasn’t a fluke. He has two top-five finishes and four top-ten finishes to his name this year.

However, that was until the news came out today. Ricky had his pit crew taken from him. Basically, RFK Racing leases a crew to JTG Daugherty. Well, turns out that 47 crew was the best in the pits at Martinsville. RFK is swapping the pit crew of Stenhouse with the one they had with Chris Buescher in hopes of getting the 17 a win.

So, who knows how Stenhouse will perform? He is listed at 18-1 odds for the GEICO 500. It just feels like he could run into trouble with a new crew.

Talladega is just around the corner and lots of money is up for grabs. The GEICO 500 is one of the best events in motorsports and should provide some drama for fans this weekend. While there is a lot of talk about what is wrong with NASCAR right now, there might be a silver lining somewhere in this weekend’s superspeedway race.