nascar-cup-series-odds-favorites-for-xfinity-500-at-martinsville

NASCAR is heading to Martinsville this weekend for the Xfinity 500, let’s break down the odds and favorites for Sunday’s race. The premiere short track in NASCAR, Martinsville Speedway has the history, prestige, and everything riding on the line as the last race in the Round of 8.

There are three spots left in the Championship 4 and seven drivers vying for those spots. This Halloween weekend is going to be a good time. These teams and drivers put on a great show just about every year. The track is going to have a lot of fun events and those that go to watch in person will have a ton of fun activities to participate in.

However, that’s not why we’re here. Let’s get into who the bookmakers think will take the checkered flag and who they have waiting on the periphery.

Martinsville Odds Xfinity 500

Those folks over in Las Vegas know how NASCAR fans think. They also know how damn good Chase Elliott is. So, of course, Elliott is the odds-on favorite for Martinsville. He’s favored at 6-1 and will try to replicate the success he had in 2020. That was the only win he’s had at the track, and it propelled him to a championship.

Just behind Elliott is Denny Hamlin. Hamlin has been incredibly consistent in the NASCAR playoffs. His worst finish was a P13 at the Roval. It does make sense that he’s at 7-1 odds. While -5 points below the cutline, Hamlin has the historical success at Martinsville to look back on.

After Hamlin, it’s Ryan Blaney and William Byron at 8-1 odds for Martinsville. Byron won this race back in April. He looked like the best short-track racer early on this season. Then, it stopped. Blaney meanwhile still has not won a race and will try to get into the championship without one. Could he win a title without ever grabbing a checkered flag in the win-and-in system?

Rounding out the top five is the only driver locked into the final four. Joey Logano is set at 9-1 odds. No matter what happens at Martinsville, Logano will race for the Bill France Cup in Phoenix.

The other two playoff drivers, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain come in at 14-1 odds.

When the drivers line up, these Martinsville odds will go out the window. It will be anyone’s race and with so many talented playoff drivers, things will get interesting on Sunday. So, let’s strap in and get ready for the final race in the Round of 8.