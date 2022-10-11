NASCAR Cup Series Odds, Favorites for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR is heading to Las Vegas and that means we need to get into all of the odds and favorites for the next installment of the Cup Series Playoffs. History can give us some insight into what to expect. But, as we have seen with the Next Gen car time and again, it isn’t always cut and dry.

The Round of 8 gets going with the South Point 400 in Vegas. Earlier this season, it was Alex Bowman that won, much to the chagrin of Kyle Busch. Remember the “backs into every win” drama that went down back in March? This race is likely going to be much different.

NASCAR Odds South Point 400

As NASCAR descends on Las Vegas, the bookmakers in town are putting Denny Hamlin at the top of the favorites list. These NASCAR odds are good for Hamlin at 11-2. He’s the lone favorite this week and has experienced winning at this track in the postseason.

Hamlin will have to hold off a strong field that includes Chase Elliott at 8-1 odds. Elliott leads the Cup Series Playoff Standings and will be looking to extend his lead as much as he can. Kyle Larson is also listed at 8-1 odds. The 2021 Cup champion was just eliminated at Charlotte Roval.

Christopher Bell, winner of the Roval 400 is listed at 8-1 odds. When Bell entered the race last Sunday it looked bleak for him and his team. However, he’s in the Round of 8 and will try to make a real run at this championship.

Ryan Blaney finishes out of the top five for our NASCAR odds. The Team Penske driver is listed at 10-1 odds. While Blaney has yet to get a win in 2022 besides the All-Star race, he’s still in contention for the title. Could Vegas be the track where he finally takes the checkered flag?

You can check out the rest of the NASCAR odds here. There will be some interesting matchups throughout the race. Vegas has had some classic races in the past, we might be in store for another one this weekend.