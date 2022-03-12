NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: How, When to Watch the Ruoff Mortgage 500

The Cup Series is flying by, NASCAR fans. We’re already on the fourth race of the season! This week, NASCAR’s best are making their way to Phoenix, Arizona, and the Phoenix Raceway for the final west coast competition of the year. The Ruoff Mortgage will take place this Sunday, March 13th, with the green flag dropping at 3:30 PM ET. Here’s how to watch.

What to Know:

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Phoenix, Arizona, this weekend

The Ruoff Mortgage 500 will take place in the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 13

You can catch all the action on Fox at 3:30 PM ET

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Race in Phoenix

The one-mile dogleg oval in Avondale, Arizona (a suburb of Phoenix) is the home of one of the most important races of the season for Cup Series drivers. Like many tracks throughout the season, the Phoenix Raceway comes with unique challenges for competitors.

The track’s sweeping turns and flat banking have proven difficult to master, but doing so is a must for anyone hoping to capture a top placement. Any driver able to conquer the Phoenix Raceway has a good shot at landing a coveted spot in the Championship 4 at the end of the season.

Now, the race might be tough for the drivers, but watching the Ruoff Mortgage 500 is easy! You have two options. The broadcast begins at 3:30 PM ET on the Fox Network. However, if you’d rather stream it, you can! The race will also be available to stream on fuboTV. And the best part is, fuboTV offers free trials for new members, so if you don’t already have the app, you can watch the race for free!

The Pick to Win the Ruoff Mortgage 500

The driver favored to win in Phoenix this weekend is none other than Kevin Harvick, who ended the 2021 Season with an impressive statistical record despite having a zero in the win column. He snagged an impressive fifth place ranking in the final Cup Series standings. Also, keep in mind that it was Harvick’s first winless season in 12 years.

This weekend’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 presents the perfect opportunity for Harvick to shatter his losing streak, as the driver shines brightest in the Phoenix Raceway. Out of 58 career wins, Kevin Harvick has crossed the checkered line first nine times in Phoenix. That’s about 16% of his total wins for you statistics junkies out there. That said, only time will tell if Kevin Harvick is able to capture the title of Cactus King.