NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Qualifying Order for Ruoff Mortgage 500

Alright, NASCAR fans, this weekend marks the end of the West Coast swing of the season. After competing in the Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR‘s finest will make their way east for the remainder of the Cup Series races.

As you know, before the Ruoff Mortgage 500 can take place, we have to determine the starting order of the drivers. In order to do that, we need the two qualifying rounds. Before we can do that, however, we have to know the qualifying order.

This is decided using a complex metric formulated by NASCAR officials. The formula used to obtain each driver’s metric is based on three factors: previous race finish, rank of each car in the owner standings, and rank of each driver’s fastest lap in the previous race. As if that wasn’t difficult enough, NASCAR further complicated things by giving each of those factors a different percentage weight.

The Qualifying Order for NASCAR’s Cup Series Race in Phoenix Raceway

For the qualifying rounds, the field is first split into two groups (A and B) based on odd and even finishes from last week’s race. Then, using the metric discussed earlier, the order is set within each group. Each driver is allowed a quick practice session to kick things off, then the qualifying rounds begin.

Rather than competing with other cars, each driver has the track all to themselves for their qualifying laps. The top five drivers in each group then advance to the second qualifying round. Finally, the best driver of those 10 gets the privilege of pole position.

Also, if you’re interested in watching the qualifying rounds at the Phoenix Raceway, they air Saturday, March 11 at 2:15 PM ET on FS1.

Now that we have all the technical stuff out of the way, let’s talk drivers! Listed below are all 36 drivers who will compete in tomorrow’s qualifying rounds, in addition to their qualifying order and metric score.

Phoenix Qualifying Order (Group A):

1. Landon Cassill (35.200)

2. Daniel Suarez (31.650)

3. Garrett Smithley (30.000)

4. AJ Allmendinger (28.550)

5. Michael McDowell (26.400)

6. Chase Briscoe (24.800)

7. Harrison Burton (23.250)

8. Justin Haley (22.250)

9. Chris Buescher (20.800)

10. Bubba Wallace (19.150)

11. Corey LaJoie (18.050)

12. Austin Cindric (14.350)

13. Kurt Busch (12.450)

14. William Byron (11.250)

15. Joey Logano (9.550)

16. Chase Elliott (8.600)

17. Martin Truex Jr (6.050)

18. Alex Bowman (4.050)

Phoenix Qualifying Order (Group B):

19. BJ McLeod (32.000)

20. Cole Custer (30.950)

21. Cody Ware (29.850)

22. Denny Hamlin (28.100)

23. Todd Gilliland (26.350)

24. Erik Jones (24.050)

25. Ryan Blaney (22.850)

26. Ty Dillon (21.200)

27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr (20.350)

28. Brad Keselowski (18.150)

29. Christopher Bell (16.300)

30. Kevin Harvick (14.300)

31. Tyler Reddick (12.350)

32. Austin Dillon (10.900)

33. Ross Chastain (9.450)

34. Aric Almirola (7.950)

35. Kyle Busch (4.950)

36. Kyle Larson (1.500)