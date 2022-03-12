NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Ryan Blaney Wins Pole for Ruoff Mortgage 500

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix, Ryan Blaney has won the pole position for the Ruoff Mortgage 500.

The action starts tomorrow afternoon at 3:30 EST. Ryan Blaney was able to post the best lap, just ahead of veteran driver Denny Hamlin. The No. 12 driver has had some issues this season, this might be the turnaround that he needs. While he had success at the Daytona 500, finishing 4th overall, things have not been easy going since then. Last week, Blaney had his day ended short and finished 36th overall.

However, that’s all in the past. With pole position earned, the 28-year-old driver is ready to get back to his winning ways. He was able o take multiple checkered flags last season. That includes closing out the regular season with a pair of wins.

Today, with a 27.127-second lap, he edged out Hamlin who came through in 27.200.

Hamlin watched his rival driver take the pole position while cameras were around to take it in. He doesn’t seem too bothered. But, the No.11 driver does look like a man on a mission. The season is getting into the groove of things and drivers have to make moves as soon as they can. If they don’t, then it could mean playing catch-up later in the year.

The driver and team owner has been trying to figure out these Next Gen cars. Hamlin has only made it into the top-15 once this season and there hasn’t been much else to write home about. He wants his 23XI drivers, Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch to make the playoffs, however, the Toyota driver wants a postseason berth for himself as well.

NASCAR Turns to Phoenix with Ryan Blaney Taking Pole Position

NASCAR fans will have their attention on Phoenix as Ryan Blaney takes his pole position. There have been some exciting results this season. We saw the rookie, Austin Cindric take the win at Daytona. Then Kyle Larson had to remind everyone who he was after he took the win at the Auto Club 400.

Then, last week, Alex Bowman snatched a win away in overtime as Kyle Busch called it, “backing into” a win. Bowman has proved that he can win races in multiple ways, but this might be a good little rivalry we have on our hands. However, it appears the two squashed the beef a bit after a text message from Busch to Bowman.

Blaney is going to be hoping to stay in that lead position for as many laps as possible. At the end of the race, he will just want to lead for one lap, really. The final one. There have been some great races already this season in NASCAR, hopefully, the Ruoff Mortgage 500 is another one.