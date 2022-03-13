NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: This Epic F-35 Flyover Reminds Us Why We Love Race Day

We’re back at it for another Cup Series race! Like so many others, today’s NASCAR race in Phoenix started off with an incredible military flyover.

It sure is nice to see a full crowd in the grandstands for a NASCAR race, isn’t it? You better believe that all of the fans in attendance at the Ruoff Mortgage 400 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday are enjoying every moment of being there. There have been a lot of reasons to smile so far during this young NASCAR season, and there are sure to be plenty more. One of those moments came on Sunday in the form of a military flyover.

The official NASCAR Twitter account posted a nearly 30-second clip showing all of the sights and sounds from a Sunday race. You’ll see the drivers standing proudly for the national anthem while a group of children sings, you’ll see an incredible military flyover, and you’ll hear the packed crowd go wild as it all comes to an end. The video fully encompasses why we love race day so darn much.

Check it out for yourself down below:

We love these type of sights. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rusIYabDFb — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile, it’s pretty clear that NASCAR fans were just as hyped for the pre-race flyover as we were. Everyone knows the fans at the race were pumped up, but we’re talking about fans who watched the flyover at home. Many of them took to Twitter to respond to NASCAR.

“Wonderful sight,” one person replied. “Makes me proud to be part of the NASCAR nation and these United States.”

“I love seeing the jets flying against the blue sky,” another user wrote.”

“God bless America baby!!!” said a third fan.

Key Things to Watch for in Phoenix

We know that after most of you Outsiders watch the pre-race flyover on Sunday, you’ll spend the rest of the day cheering on your favorite driver. With that said, there are plenty of other interesting storylines to pay attention to right now as well.

Perhaps one of the biggest storylines heading into race number four of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season is that of Kyle Busch. Busch, the driver of the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, has had some early-season frustrations to start the year. There’s no doubt about that. But he was able to battle through a backup car last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and nearly win the race, finishing fourth. Busch is hoping he can keep the momentum up and put together a solid run at Phoenix Raceway.

Another driver to keep your eyes on will be Kevin Harvick, the driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing. Not only has he had a solid start to the 2022 campaign but he’s also won a total of nine times at Phoenix Raceway in his career. As a matter of fact, Harvick has six wins since 2013 and he has finished in the top 10 in every race there during that span.