NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After Wild Finish at Charlotte Roval

After a wild and for some, frustrating, finish at the Charlotte Roval we are in the Round of 8 with a new set of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Standings. Chase Elliott earned his ticket into this round when he won at Talladega. For the rest of the Round of 8, it was a nerve-wracking Sunday afternoon.

When it comes to the playoffs, things can change in an instant. Heading into the race, Christopher Bell knew there was just one way he could make the next round, win. With that plan in mind, it was all about execution and being at the right place at the right time.

A late restart was triggered by a sign on the track. This gave everyone a chance to get back with Elliott in the lead. Bell was able to get his Toyota Camry TRD out there, put himself in position, and came away with the win. Let’s get into the NASCAR Playoff Standings.

NASCAR Playoff Standings After Roval Results

Heading into Las Vegas Motor Speedway, these are the eight drivers still in the chase for a championship. Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez, Austin Cindric, and Alex Bowman were all eliminated at the conclusion of the Roval.

Playoff Standings: Entering @LVMotorSpeedway



8 drivers remain heading into the final month of the 2022 season where there will be a new champion.@CBellRacing's improbable win vaults him right back into Championship conversation.



This is going to be a very interesting and intense round of playoff racing. Eight drivers and all of them have the skill to come away with a win. However, it’s going to be tough. Playoff drivers have had a tough time winning this postseason. However, with back-to-back wins by a playoff driver now, we could be seeing a change.

Chase Briscoe is -9 below the cutline. Denny Hamlin is just above him at -5 from the cut. Then you have Ryan Blaney and William Byron at -3. They are chasing Bell who sits in that coveted fourth-place spot right now.

The three manufacturers each have multiple drivers in the playoffs still. Chevy with three, Ford with three, and Toyota with two drivers of their own. This is a competitive postseason.

We have the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings for the Round of 8. Las Vegas is next up on the list and this is going to be just the first of three intense races in this round. The drivers can almost taste that Bill France Cup at this point.