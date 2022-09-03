NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway Sold Out

Just ahead of the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Darlington Raceway has announced the Southern 500 is SOLD OUT! How about that? This season has been hit-and-miss with crowd sizes at times. It really all depends on where the race is held. However, you knew that Darlington was going to bring a big crowd. South Carolina has a lot of great race fans and is ready for some postseason action.

Since there will be a packed crowd, the atmosphere will be amazing. The Lady in Black with a butt in every seat. Just perfect conditions for a race of this magnitude. Joey Logano will sit on the pole and will look to repeat his win from earlier in May.

Darlington Raceway Sold Out

Darlington was very excited to announce the sold-out crowd.

The first race of the playoffs will be loud and it won’t just be the engines. About 65,000 screaming fans, 16 playoff drivers, and a full field of others looking to spoil the fun for those 16. NASCAR’s first superspeedway has been home to amazing races in the past, let’s see if the 2022 version is the same.

There are a lot of storylines floating around out there, you could argue about 16 or so. However, there’s more than that going on here. If one of the lower-ranked playoff drivers such as Austin Dillon or Tyler Reddick is able to take a checkered flag Sunday – it changes a lot.

Favorites for the Weekend

Heading into the Darlington weekend, there are a few drivers that are considered favorites. Of course, we have Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott among the top handful. The two Hendrick drivers are hoping to land a second title. However, only one of them can take the Bill France Cup.

Still, there are others. Denny Hamlin has been dying to grab that cup. He’s made the Championship 4 four times in his career. Three in a row from 2019-2021. Can he go four in a row and finally take home a championship?

Or, is it going to be a young driver like the rookie and Daytona 500 winner, Austin Cindric? Can Ross Chastain overcome his many rivalries and make history in his first playoffs? There are so many questions that we have and the only solution is to watch these last 10 races.

Darlington, sold out. Let’s go!