NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Four Drivers Eliminated at Bristol, Round of 12 Set

Saturday night was a wild one at Bristol Motor Speedway. Now we know the NASCAR drivers that were eliminated and won’t move on in the playoffs. The Round of 12 is set and there is a whole new points game going on. This is where things start to get intense.

Here’s the remaining NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs field.

Former NASCAR Champions Eliminated

By the time the Last Great Coliseum was through with this NASCAR Cup Series field – there were a few drivers that had major issues. For Kyle Busch, things just didn’t get going in the playoffs this season. His No. 18 Toyota Camry TRDcouldn’t get it done. With two engine failures in three races, Busch didn’t have the laps or points to catch up.

So, the two-time champ won’t be among the Round of 12 after he was eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs. He will be joined by another former champion and veteran of the Cup Series.

Kevin Harvick was unable to make the Round of 12. Last season, he was able to advance to that second round. However, it wasn’t meant to be. Remember Harvick had the fire issue at Darlington and then was wrecked out of Kansas early on. Neither one of these drivers were able to do enough to save themselves, and they were joined by two others that faced elimination on Saturday night, also.

RCR Drivers Bounced From the Playoffs

You know, it just wasn’t a great night for Richard Childress Racing, their drivers, and their future driver. Busch wasn’t the only one affiliated with Childress to have a hard time. In the No. 8 Chevy Camaro, Tyler Reddick was the only driver out of himself, Busch, and Austin Dillon to finish the race at Bristol. However, it wouldn’t save the NASCAR driver from elimination.

Reddick finished P25. Meanwhile, his teammate in the No. 3, Dillon was unable to finish the race. He was a DNF for P31. There will not be an RCR champion this season, that’s for sure. And, what does this say about the team’s chances in 2023? They plan on having three charters (believe it when you see it) and could have three playoff drivers.

Will the trio of Dillon, Busch, and Reddick be able to flip the script next year?