NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Standings: Kyle Larson Steals the Show at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings were shaken up after Kyle Larson played the spoiler at Homestead-Miami Speedway. None of the playoff drivers in the Round of 8 were able to come away with a win. Larson, who was eliminated after the Round of 12, found his groove today and won every stage as well as the race itself.

While Larson stole the show, the NASCAR Playoff standings were altered in a dramatic way. With just one race left in the Round of 8, that means at least two drivers will advance to the Championship 4 on points. It could be three drivers. Joey Logano is already locked in after his win at Las Vegas.

NASCAR Playoff Standings

Joey Logano sits on top, and Ross Chastain follows behind +19 above the cut line. Then it is Chase Elliott and William Byron that fill out the top four. Denny Hamlin is the first driver out at the moment -5 points below the cutline. Ryan Blaney is -18 points.

As for Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe, they will have to win at Martinsville if they want to see themselves racing for a championship in Phoenix.

This is it! One race remains before the #Championship4 is set.



Your Round of 8 #NASCARPlayoffs Standings heading to the elimination race @MartinsvilleSwy. pic.twitter.com/Uy8r2sfhE2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 23, 2022

Briscoe found himself on the wrong end of some wall contact. His car got loose, he was trying to finish out Stage 2 on slick tires, and it didn’t work out. So, his car went into the wall and broke the suspension. When he brought the car to pit road, his crew knew they couldn’t fix what was wrong with it.

After going back to the garage, Briscoe’s day was over early just before the end of Stage 2 and to the bottom of the NASCAR Playoff standings.

We didn’t see a lot of loose cars on slick tires. That might be thanks to the tire compound used on the left side tires this weekend. It helps keep the tires from wearing down as quickly so NASCAR can avoid incidents like they did at Texas.

Chastain almost had a win today, but Larson’s car was just too good. Things are going to be very interesting at Martinsville with so much on the line for so many drivers in the NASCAR Playoff standings.