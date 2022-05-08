NASCAR Cup Series Race at Darlington: Check Out All the Throwback Paint Schemes

Tomorrow is the big day. NASCAR takes to Darlington for the Throwback Race and it’s all brought to us by Goodyear and we’re excited. The throwback paint schemes are awesome and there are some really special ones coming to the track on Sunday. A historic race track, throwback schemes, and Next Gen cars. A perfect marriage of the old and the new that NASCAR has been bringing more and more lately.

Just for our viewing pleasure, NASCAR put out a graphic with each car that will line up in the Cup Series. Some are subtle throwbacks, others are some straight-up legendary schemes that you will love to see on a track again. Check it out below.

These throwbacks are awesome. Let’s start with the No. 1 at the beginning of the graphic and the No. 99 at the end. Those are Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. Those two have had a great season this year and their team is the story of the season and the Next Gen era. Tomorrow, they have a chance to score the tenth top-5 finish of the season for the team.

Chastain and Suarez are bringing those Coca-Cola schemes back, honoring Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. from the 1998 season. The polar bear is back and will be zooming around at the Track Too Tough to Tame. There has been some evidence that this year’s race will be just as difficult as years past.

Chase Elliott was just trying to get his practice laps in when he hit the wall with both ends of his car. With all of the damage that he put on that Chevy, the team is turning to the backup car.

NASCAR Heads to Darlington for Throwback Race, Joey Logano Wins Pole

This week’s NASCAR race in Darlington is about more than throwback schemes. NASCAR loves to honor the past, but it’s all about what is happening in the present, this season. Joey Logano has a good start to the weekend so far and with the pole position firmly his, he has to be feeling confident heading into the race. But, at Darlington, confidence only gets you so far.

Behind Logano, Kyle Larson will find a place on the front row. That’s dangerous for the rest of the field. Giving Larson a chance to start out at the front of the field… sheesh. The Cup Series champion is one of the most talented drivers in the series and he is just looking for another opportunity.

So, tune into tomorrow’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington and catch all of the throwback schemes and everything else. While it could be Logano or Larson, it could easily be anyone in the field. Will this have any big implications for the series standings? Only time will tell.