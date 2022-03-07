NASCAR Cup Series: See Full Results From Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Over the weekend, NASCAR Cup Series drivers took to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to go head-to-head during the Pennzoil 400 race. Check out the full NASCAR Las Vegas race results below.

According to NASCAR, the Pennzoil 400 is a Jiffy Lube presented NASCAR Cup Series. The 2022 event marked the 29th race hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the series’ history. The track held a single race each year from 1998 to 2017 and two each since the 2018 season. NASCAR declares, “The 1.5-mile tri-oval located in Las Vegas Valley, Nevada, has an asphalt racing surface with 20 degrees of banking in each turn and nine degrees on the front and backstretch.”

What We Know

Alex Bowman of Hendrick Sports came in first place at the 2022 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Bowman notably beat his teammate Kyle Larson in a two-lap overtime shooting.

Bowman won for the seventh time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

According to the NASCAR race’s results, Alex Bowman of Hendricks Motorsports came in first place at the NASCAR Cup Series’ Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas on Sunday (March 6th).

Motorsports reports that Bowman finished the race at 3:29’50.085. The driver beat fellow Hendricks Motorsport’s teammate Kyle Larson in a two-lap overtime shooting. Larson’s gap with Bowman was only 0.178. seconds. Bowman won for the seventh time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

While chatting with Speedway Digest, Bowman spoke about competing against Larson for the first place spot. “Racing Kyle is always fun. Got to race him for a couple wins. We’ve always raced each other super clean and super respectfully.”

Bowman then discussed the Hendricks Motorsports crew and sponsors. “I just can’t thank ally and Chevrolet, everybody from Hendrick Motorsport enough. This thing was so fast all day. Never had the track position we needed to show it. Just can’t say enough about these guys. It’s been a pretty awful start to the year. So to come out here and get a win on a last restart deal is pretty special.”

Others taking top places in the NASCAR Cup Series race include Ross Chastain, who came in third at 3:29’50.349. Kyle Busch came in fourth at 3:29’50.356.

However, following Bowman’s big win, Busch had a few choice words of the fellow NASCAR driver. In a transcript from The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi, Busch declared, “The same f—ing guy who backs into every f—ing win that he ever f—ing gets, backs into another f—ing win. Bulls—!”

Heavy reports that Busch had the lead with fewer than four laps remaining in the Pennzoil 400 race.