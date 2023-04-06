NASCAR Cup Series Standings: Appeal Decisions and New Hendrick Penalties

So, anything happening in NASCAR this week? Two more appeal decisions and new penalties have changed the NASCAR standings once again. This shake-up is brought to you by Justin Haley and Denny Hamlin’s failed appeals as well as the new penalties against Hendrick Motorsports.

We learned on Wednesday that Haley only got 25 of his points back on his appeal. The 75-point penalty and $100,000 fine are going to be hard for this Kaulig Team to come back from. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin was told to take his penalty and go home, the panel upheld the full fine and points deduction.

Then, just as the afternoon was winding down, we found out that NASCAR found modifications on the No. 24 and No. 48 cars. The Hendrick cars were taken to the Research & Development Center after the race at Richmond. For modifications to the greenhouse (window area), both teams were hit with a 60-point driver and owner points deduction and a deduction of 5 playoff points.

So, what does that do to the NASCAR standings? Well, a few things. Alex Bowman once again is taken off the top of the standings. He is now down in 7th. Meanwhile, Byron dropped from 4th to 14th in points.

Denny Hamlin is still at 11th in the standings now. He moves up a spot due to the Hendrick penalties. As for Haley, he’s 35th overall with just 26 points on the year.

Ross Chastain is back on top of the NASCAR standings with 259 points. He leads Christopher Bell by 30.

NASCAR Standings Up and Down This Season

With all of the penalties that teams have received this year, the standings have gone up and down. It isn’t just the race results from Sunday afternoon that change it up. There have been multiple middle-of-the-week changes due to penalties and appeals now.

I don’t know if Hendrick Motorsports is going to appeal this. NASCAR standings are important, but Hendrick expects to make the playoffs with wins. Byron has two. Kyle Larson won at Richmond, but he didn’t have a modified greenhouse in the postrace inspection.

With the Bristol Dirt Race this weekend, there could be a confidence hit to Hendrick. What if they go into the race and get hit with more penalties? Things are starting to get a little petty from an outside perspective in the sport of NASCAR.

These NASCAR standings are going to change more than a few times the rest of the season. Alex Bowman is a driver that could win the regular season championship. However, points penalties like this are just going to ruin his chances of claiming that top spot ahead of the playoffs.